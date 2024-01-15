Vettaiyan: Makers reveal Rajinikanth’s vintage look in brand new poster of upcoming film with TJ Gnanavel

Rajinikath’s upcoming film with Jai Bhim director TJ Gnanavel has been creating quite some buzz from the time it was announced. On 12th December, on the occasion of the Jailer actor’s 73rd birthday, the makers had finally revealed the title of the film as Vettaiyan, along with a special teaser.

The 57 second title teaser, which showed Rajinikanth in all his suave and style, only added fuel to the already existing hype. In the latest update, the makers of the film have taken to social media to share a brand new poster from the film, on the occasion of Pongal. They even wished fans on the joyous festival.

The poster shows the veteran actor in his iconic look that has been seen in multiple films. In fact, his look is quite reminiscent of his 1995 film Baashha. Additionally, it also shows a picture of the actor threateningly shooting up at the sky, which was superimposed over a shot of a crowd that was running away from something.

Check out the poster below:

What we know about Vettaiyan so far

It was reported earlier on that Rajinikanth would be seen donning the avatar of a police officer in Vettaiyan. The teaser of the film, which was released on the actor’s birthday, showcased him carrying around a lathi with police grade shoes, which practically confirmed the reports.

The makers had also revealed the film’s star cast quite early on, which includes Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Manju Warrier, Rana Daggubati, Ritika Singh, Dushara Vijayan and many more in prominent roles.

The film has been bankrolled by K Subaskaran under the banner of Lyca Productions, and Anirudh Ravichander has been roped in as the film’s music composer. SR Kathir, known for films like Subramaniapuram and Jai Bhim, cranks the camera for the film, and Philomin Raj takes care of the film’s editing.

Rajinikanth on the work front

Rajinikanth, who was last seen in Nelson Dilipkumar’s dark comedy flick, Jailer, will next be seen in an extended cameo role as Moideen Bhai in his daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth’s upcoming sports drama flick Lal Salaam. The film features Vishnu Vishal and Vikrant in the lead roles.

Apart from that, the actor is also set to join Lokesh Kanagaraj for an upcoming film, tentatively titled Thalaivar 171. As per reports, Raghava Lawrence, Sivakarthikeyan and Jiiva are in talks to essay prominent roles. However, official confirmation regarding this is awaited. The film is bankrolled by Kalanithi Maran under the banner of Sun Pictures and Anirudh Ravichander composes its music. Further, Anbariv Masters have been roped in as the action choreographers for the film.

