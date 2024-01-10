Rajinikanth-Karthik Subbaraj film Petta turns 5; makers drop unreleased scene from the movie

When an ardent Rajinikanth fan gets to make a film with his idol, what you get is a film like Petta, a mass action film showcasing the actor in all his grandeur, without compromising the story or the quality of making.

Karthik Subbaraj’s directorial Petta with Rajinikanth in the lead, has found a place for itself in fans’ hearts. As the film turns 5 today (January 10), the makers of the film have taken to their official YouTube to share an unreleased scene from the film.

Makers reveal unreleased version of Rajinikanth’s romance sequence

The newly dropped unreleased scene features Rajinikanth and Simran’s character getting to know each other, and the blooming of a lovely relationship between the two. The scene also features Sanath’s character Anwar and Megha Akash’s character Anu as well. The scene, titled Thalaivar’s Romance: Ilaiyaraaja Version, lasts 5 minutes and 50 seconds and is accompanied by the maestro’s song Yen Iniya Pon Nilave, from the 1980 film Moodu Pani. KJ Yesudas has rendered the vocals for the song. Coincidentally, January 10 also happens to be the legendary singer’s 84th birthday.

More about Petta

Petta marked the fifth directorial venture of Karthik Subbaraj and his first collaboration with Rajinikanth. Right from the time the film was announced, it was promoted that the film would leave fans ‘Rajinified’, and the promise was delivered.

The film features an ensemble cast including Simran, Trisha, Vijay Sethupathi, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Sasikumar, Bobby Simha, Aadukalam Naren, Guru Somasundaram, and many more in prominent roles, and revolves around a long-standing family feud between two families, caused due to love. The film received widespread acclaim at the time of release and is one of the highest-grossing Tamil films of all time.

Petta has been bankrolled by Kalanithi Maran under the banner of Sun Pictures, while Anirudh Ravichander composed the music for the film. The film marked Anirudh’s first and only collaboration with Karthik Subbaraj so far. S Thirunavukkarasu cranked the camera for the film, which has been edited by Vivek Harshan.

On the work front

Rajinikanth is currently filming for his upcoming project with TJ Gnanavel titled Vettaiyan. The film features an ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Manju Warrier, Rana Daggubati, Ritika Singh, and Dushara Vijayan. The film has been bankrolled by Lyca Productions, and Anirudh Ravichander composes the music for the film. Following this, the actor is all set to join hands with Lokesh Kanagaraj for a film tentatively titled Thalaivar171.

As for Karthik Subbaraj, he is currently basking in the success of his latest film Jigarthanda DoubleX, which features Raghava Lawrence and SJ Suryah in the lead roles. The film was released on November 10, 2023, and garnered positive responses from fans and critics alike.

