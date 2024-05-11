The Tamil Film Industry is going through a low phase at this point of time, as they finally got the first hit of 2024 in the form of Tamannaah Bhatia and Sundar C starrer Aranmanai 4 followed by another potential hit with the recently released STAR. Dhanush returns to the marque with Raayan, and that could also spring in a pleasant surprise in June. While the non-blockbuster phase is expected to continue for some more months, with the exception of Kamal Haasan starrer Shankar-directed Indian 2, the real game of consistency for Kollywood will begin from the month of September with the arrival of the Vijay-led GOAT.

VIJAY: THE GOAT arrives in September

After consistently delivering bumper openers over the last 8 years, Thalapathy Vijay returns to the big screen with the Venkat Prabhu directorial GOAT: Greatest of All Time. The film hits the big screen on September 5 and is expected to take a flying start at the box office. The Tamil Trade is buzzing with probable predictions about the film if the content lands as well as expected. While September is the month of Thalapathy Vijay, October will see the return of Superstar Rajinikanth after the historic success of Jailer.

Rajinikanth’s next is the TJ Gnanavel-directed Vettaiyan, which also features Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, and Rana Daggubati in a key role. The makers have announced their arrival in October and we hear that Vettaiyan will hit the big screen on October 10, 2024, taking benefit of the extended Pooja Period in Tamil Nadu.

Thala Ajith's Vidaa Muyarchi aims Pongal 2025

The Diwali 2024 weekend is expected to see a clash between the Suriya starrer Kanguva and the yet-untitled Sivakarthikeyan film with AR Murugadoss as the director. While Kanguva is said to be a one of its kind spectacle from Kollywood, the AR Murugadoss film is an action thriller with mass elements that one expects from AR Murugadoss.

December could mark the arrival of Kamal Haasan with Mani Ratnam in Thug Life, as the makers have recently confirmed a late 2024 release for this feature film, which is among the most awaited Tamil films of all time. This would be the second theatrical release of the year for Kamal Haasan after Indian 2, which is expected to arrive on July 17.

Ajith’s Vidaa Muyarchi is also on floors at the moment and our sources in the Tamil Film Industry inform us that a call on the arrival of this action thriller will be taken post the release of Indian 2. However, a source insists that Thala Ajith will return for his fans with a bang in the window of December and January with a possibility of a Pongal 2025 release, alongside Game Changer.

Tamil Film Industry Release Calendar

July 17: Indian 2

September: GOAT

October: Vetaiyan

November: Kanguva & SK 23

December: Thug Life

January: Vidaa Muyarchi

September to January is going to see the release of each of the top 6 stars from the Tamil Film Industry and its going to be a celebration time for the exhibitors and distributors if the content lands well.

