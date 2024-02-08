VIDEO: Pawan Kalyan and YS Jagan Mohan Reddy fans get into ugly fight during Mammootty starrer Yatra 2 screening

The Mammootty and Jiiva starrer Yatra 2 has been one of the most anticipated films of the year. The film, helmed by Mahi V Raghav, finally hit the silver screens today, February 8th, and has received raging reviews from the audience.

The film is based on the life and journey of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the current Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. Similar to any other film of a political nature, Yatra 2 was on the receiving end of its fair share of discussions, owing to varying political beliefs. However, things got carried away in one particular theater in Hyderabad, where fans of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Pawan Kalyan got into a physical fight with each other during the film’s screening.

Jiiva opens up about Yatra 2

The makers of the film had clarified earlier that the film delves deeper into the emotional side of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s entry and journey in the field of politics, rather than the political decisions themselves.

Additionally, in a recent interview, Jiiva, who portrays YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in the film, revealed that he had reservations about the film initially owing to its political nature. However, once he heard the film’s script, he couldn’t resist saying yes to it. He also mentioned that Mammootty, who plays YS Rajasekhara Reddy in both the 2019 film, as well as the 2024 film, gave him advice regarding the issue. Jiiva said that the veteran actor reminded him that they were just actors portraying a character, and that it does not define their political affiliations.

More about Yatra 2

As mentioned earlier, Yatra 2 is the biopic of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s entry and journey into politics. Fans took to social media to share their reviews of the film, and mentioned that it was an emotional roller coaster. Some of the audience members even hailed it as one of the best biopics made in recent times.

Apart from Mammootty and Jiiva, the film also features Ketaki Narayanan, Mahesh Manjrekar, Suzanne Bernert and more in prominent roles. The film is bankrolled by V Celluloid in collaboration with Three Autumn Leaves. Santhosh Narayanan composed the music for the film, while R Madhie and Shravan Katikaneni took care of the cinematography and editing.

