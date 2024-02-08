Yatra 2 Twitter review: Mammootty, Jiiva's film is HIT or FLOP? Find out

Jiiva's Yatra 2, which is a sequel to Mammootty's 2019 thriller Yatra was released in theatres on February 8 and the first reviews by the audience and critics are out.

While Yatra was a biopic on the late politician YS Rajasekhara Reddy, the sequel tells the story of his son, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Calling it one of the best biopics ever produced in the Telugu film industry, fans shared their reviews. Netizens are praising it for its perfect storyline, commendable performances, and above all the technical aspects of the film including the cinematography and editing department.

Here are some of the X reviews of the film

One of the Twitter users wrote, "Yatra2 is fantastic. Every artist performed well. Every technician given their best output. Brilliant direction".

Another, who watched the film said, If CBN garu watches the movie, he himself too ll press fan button on the evm, it's such mesmerizing & captivating@MahiVraghav take a bow".

Check out reviews of Mammootty starrer Yatra 2 below

Jiiva's Yatra 2 storyline

Director Mahi V Raghav made a film Yatra focusing on YSR’s life and how Paadayatra played a crucial role in giving him a win in the elections. Yatra 2 is based on the real-life incidents and the challenges faced by the late former CM of Andhra Pradesh, YS Rajasekhara Reddy. It also features Jiiva, who portrays the role of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, son of YSR and the 17th CM of Andhra Pradesh. Mammootty is reprising the role of YSR, the 14th CM of Andhra Pradesh.

More about Yatra 2

The Jiiva starrer also features Ketaki Narayan, Suzanne Bernert, Mahesh Manjrekar, and Ashrita Vemugant in supporting roles. Moreover, the film has been produced by Shiva Meka under the banners of V Celluloid and Three Autumn Leaves.



The music is composed by dynamic music composer Santhosh Narayanan, while the cinematography is handled by R Madhie. Mammootty starrer Yatra was released exactly five years ago before the elections in 2019.

