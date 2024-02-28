Vijay Deverakonda’s sweet reaction to a fan’s hilarious video is the dopamine boost we all need

Actor Vijay Deverakonda is known for his strong social media presence. This time, the actor took it a notch higher by winning hearts with his super sweet response to a fan’s hilarious video online.

In the video shared by the user, she says, “If Vijay Deverakonda comments on this video, I will start studying for my exams.” But the real fun starts later in the video as the girl’s Dad makes an unexpected entry. He says rather humorously in Tamil, “Who is paying your exam fees, Dear? Is it Vijay Deverakonda? No, it’s me, your father.”

To which, the girl says, “It’s just a content video”. While the video in itself brought about a lot of joy for viewers, Vijay Deverakonda’s reply to this video was like icing on the cake. He wrote, “Sending my love to both of you. Uncle Ku Enoda Namaskaram (Greetings to your father)”

Vijay Deverakonda on the work front

Vijay Deverakonda was last seen in the film Kushi, opposite Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The film has been written and directed by Shiva Nirvana and emerged as a decent romantic comedy.

The actor is currently awaiting the release of his next with Mrunal Thakur, titled Family Star. Family Star has been written and directed by Parasuram Petla of Geetha Govindam fame. This marks the second collaboration between Vijay and Parasuram, amping up the excitement about the project even more. Family Star has been bankrolled by Dil Raju under the SVC banner and is expected to hit the big screens on April 5th, 2024. The film was originally aimed at a Sankranti release but was later pushed due to many reasons, with the main reason being an already overcrowded Sankranti release list.

Apart from Family Star, Vijay Deverakonda’s upcoming project includes the tentatively titled VD12, written and directed by Goutam Tinnanuri of Jersey fame. There have been rumors that one of Sree Leela, Rashmika Mandanna, or even recent sensations Tripti Dimri and Rukmini Vasanth are being considered for key roles in this highly anticipated film. Vijay Deverakonda is reportedly playing the role of a spy in the film. VD12 has been produced by Naga Vamsi under the Sithara Entertainments banner.

