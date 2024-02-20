Vijay Deverakonda responds with wit to fans asking for exam encouragement

Vijay Deverakonda recently gave a sassy reply to a couple of teenage fans via social media, where he promised to meet them, under a condition, nonetheless.

Written by S Devasankar , Journalist
Published on Feb 20, 2024 | 05:49 PM IST | 3.8K
Vijay Deverakonda's reply to girls asking to comment on their reel invites funny responses
Vijay Deverakonda responds with wit to fans asking for exam encouragement (PC. Vijay Deverakonda Instagram)

Known as the man-crush of many, Vijay Deverakonda is a name that needs no introduction. The actor has been an active part of the film industry for quite some time now, and is undeniably one of the most prominent and busy actors in the business today.

But despite his busy schedule, the actor is also known to have quite an active social media presence where he responds to fans and interacts with them whenever he gets the time. Recently, the actor made headlines for a cheeky reply that he gave a couple of teenage fans on social media. The fans had shared a reel on Instagram, where they mentioned that they would begin preparing for their exams if Vijay Deverakonda commented on the video.

Not only did their wish come true, but the Kushi actor even promised to meet them. However, the promise came with a special clause that the fans got more than 90% in their examinations. Needless to say, the reply quickly went viral on Instagram, garnerning more than 700k likes.

Check out Vijay Deverakonda’s reply below:

Vijay Deverakonda responds with wit to fans asking for exam encouragement

Related Stories

Rashmika Mandanna on her equation with rumored BF 'Viju' aka Vijay Deverakonda
entertainment
Rashmika Mandanna on her equation with rumored BF 'Viju' aka Vijay Deverakonda
Mrunal Thakur wants to do ‘chill film’ with Shahid Kapoor for THIS reason
entertainment
Mrunal Thakur wants to do ‘chill film’ with Shahid Kapoor for THIS reason

Vijay Deverakonda on the workfront

Vijay Dverakonda was last seen in the romantic comedy film, Kushi, which featured Samantha Ruth Prabhu as the female lead. The film, helmed by Shiva Nirvana, also featured Saranya Ponvannan, Sharad Kelkar, Jayaram and more in crucial roles as well.

Kushi told the story of a young man from an agnostic family, who falls in love with a girl from a devoutly religious family. The film garnered mixed to positive reviews from fans and critics. However, the exciting on-screen chemistry between Samantha and Vijay Deverakonda garnered immense praise from fans all over. Additionally, the music by Hesham Abdul Wahab received praise as well.

Advertisement

The Geeta Govindam actor will next be seen in Parasuram Petla’s upcoming film, titled Family Star. The film also features Mrunal Thakur as the female lead, and is all set to release on April 5th, this year. Further, it is understood that Divyansha Kaushik and Ajay Ghosh have been roped in for crucial roles in the film as well. Recently, the first single from Family Star was released via social media and has garnered positive responses from fans all over, going viral on social media.

Apart from that, Vijay Deverakonda is also set to join hands with Gowtam Tinnanuri for a film tentatively titled VD12. It is understood that the film will feature Vijay Deverakonda in the avatar of a cop for the first time, and will have Rashmika Mandanna, Manikanta Varanasi, Keshav Deepak and more in crucial roles. It is also understood that Anirudh Ravichander will be composing the film’s music while renowned cinematographer Girish Gangadharan will be cranking the camera for the film. However, official confirmation regarding this is awaited.

ALSO READ: PICS: Vijay Deverakonda sports knit shirt with cargo pants is perfect mix of comfort and cool

Advertisement
Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
S Devasankar

A graduate in Economics, with heart made of cinema, Devasankar is vividly in love with world cinema! A true

...

Credits: Instagram
Advertisement

Latest Articles