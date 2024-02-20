Vijay Deverakonda responds with wit to fans asking for exam encouragement

Known as the man-crush of many, Vijay Deverakonda is a name that needs no introduction. The actor has been an active part of the film industry for quite some time now, and is undeniably one of the most prominent and busy actors in the business today.

But despite his busy schedule, the actor is also known to have quite an active social media presence where he responds to fans and interacts with them whenever he gets the time. Recently, the actor made headlines for a cheeky reply that he gave a couple of teenage fans on social media. The fans had shared a reel on Instagram, where they mentioned that they would begin preparing for their exams if Vijay Deverakonda commented on the video.

Not only did their wish come true, but the Kushi actor even promised to meet them. However, the promise came with a special clause that the fans got more than 90% in their examinations. Needless to say, the reply quickly went viral on Instagram, garnerning more than 700k likes.

Check out Vijay Deverakonda’s reply below:

Vijay Deverakonda on the workfront

Vijay Dverakonda was last seen in the romantic comedy film, Kushi, which featured Samantha Ruth Prabhu as the female lead. The film, helmed by Shiva Nirvana, also featured Saranya Ponvannan, Sharad Kelkar, Jayaram and more in crucial roles as well.

Kushi told the story of a young man from an agnostic family, who falls in love with a girl from a devoutly religious family. The film garnered mixed to positive reviews from fans and critics. However, the exciting on-screen chemistry between Samantha and Vijay Deverakonda garnered immense praise from fans all over. Additionally, the music by Hesham Abdul Wahab received praise as well.

The Geeta Govindam actor will next be seen in Parasuram Petla’s upcoming film, titled Family Star. The film also features Mrunal Thakur as the female lead, and is all set to release on April 5th, this year. Further, it is understood that Divyansha Kaushik and Ajay Ghosh have been roped in for crucial roles in the film as well. Recently, the first single from Family Star was released via social media and has garnered positive responses from fans all over, going viral on social media.

Apart from that, Vijay Deverakonda is also set to join hands with Gowtam Tinnanuri for a film tentatively titled VD12. It is understood that the film will feature Vijay Deverakonda in the avatar of a cop for the first time, and will have Rashmika Mandanna, Manikanta Varanasi, Keshav Deepak and more in crucial roles. It is also understood that Anirudh Ravichander will be composing the film’s music while renowned cinematographer Girish Gangadharan will be cranking the camera for the film. However, official confirmation regarding this is awaited.

