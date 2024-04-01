Stray Kids’ Bang Chan, Changbin, and Hyunjin dance to LE SSERAFIM’s Smart at fan meeting SKZ’s Magic School in Seoul; Watch

Stray Kids are the kings of noise-inspired K-pop music in the industry. Since their debut in 2018, they have astonished fans and music lovers with their unique music style. The eight-member group is set to make a comeback this year, though nothing has been confirmed yet. For three days in Seoul, Stray Kids hosted a special fan meeting in Seoul where they connected with STAYs (Stray Kids official fandom) and surprised everyone by doing LE SSERAFIM’s Smart challenge.

Stray Kids’ Bang Chan, Changbin and Hyunjin do the LE SSERAFIM’s Smart challenge

Stray Kids hosted their first fan meeting for STAYs in Seoul called SKZ’s Magic School at the KSPO Dome. The fan meeting was filled with performances by the K-pop boy band from their albums. 3RACHA also performed their songs like We Go. The production sub unit of Stray Kids once again won hearts with their entrancing performance of their hit song and fans were happily surprised to see the trio perform their song after a long time.

Adding to the already high mood at the fan meeting, among the adorable and cute activities Stray Kids did for their fans was a special challenge. LE SSERAFIM’s Smart challenge has been all the rage on social media (especially TikTok). Stray Kids’ leader Bang Chan along with Changbin and Hyunjin danced to LE SSERAFIM’s Smart at the SKZ’s Magic School fan meeting. The three members with their spectacular moves aced the Smart Dance challenge and delighted all fans.

Changbin, Hyunjin, and Bang Chan’s dance talent outshone everyone as they danced to the hit track on stage. Changbin like always hit all the beats and dance steps with his special charm. With their charismatic dance to Smart, Bang Chan, Changbin, and Hyunjin took everyone’s breath away.

Stray Kids’ future activities

Stray Kids is a K-pop boy band with eight members Bang Chan, Changbin, Han, Lee Know, Hyunjin, Felix, Seungmin, and I.N. The K-pop boy band is reported to make a comeback this year.

Stray Kids will be headlining the biggest music festival Lollapalooza in Chicago in August this year. In addition to this, the eight-member group is set to headline the BST Hyde Park festival on July 14. They will take ahead their fan meetings with the next meets in Osaka o April 6 and 7 and Saitama on April 27 and 28.

