Stray Kids is a world-renowned K-pop boy band known for their unique music style and songs. The eight-member boy group has given superhit songs like LALALALA, S-Class, Maniac and more. Stray Kids will soon release their first-ever OST for an upcoming Japanese drama titled Re: Revenge- At The End of Desire.

Stray Kids set to release first Japanese OST WHY for Re: Revenge- At The End of Desire

Stray Kids the K-pop boy band under JYP Entertainment not long ago announced that they will release their first-ever OST for a Japanese drama through their official Japanese Instagram and X (formerly Twitter) accounts. The original soundtrack is titled WHY? for Re: Revenge- At The End of Desire. The Japanese drama is set to premiere on April 11 on Fuji TV.

WHY? marks Stray Kids' debut in the area of Japanese OST, the song will be produced by the production team of the group, 3RACHA. 3RACHA is made up of three members of Stray Kids: Changbin, Bang Chan, and Han. WHY? will be a high-powered track with a dystopian mood, which sings of the tumultuous journey of the protagonist. The song will sing of struggles one has to endure to protect one’s loved ones. The song will be released along soon after the premiere of the show on April 12.

The OST will be Stray Kids' first release of the year and since the release of their last album ROCK-STAR, with their worldwide impact, the excitement is soaring high.

Stray Kids’ recent activities

Stray Kids is a Korean boy band under JYP Entertainment. Bang Chan, Lee Know, Han, Changbin, Hyunjin, Seungmin, Felix, and I.N. are the eight members of the renowned Stray Kids. Stray Kids will be seen headlining one of the biggest music festivals Lollapalooza in Chicago this year in August. The group will also headline BST Hyde Park in London and I-Days in Milan in July. Seungmin of Stray Kids recently threw a memorable pitch at the MLB Seoul Series game.

Stray Kids last release was ROCK-STAR which featured 8 songs with the lead single LALALALA released on November 10, 2023.

