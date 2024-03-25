Happy 6 years with Stray Kids: Silent Cry, Grow Up, more; 8 most underrated songs to mark group's debut anniversary
Celebrating 6 years with Stray Kids! From the heartfelt Silent Cry to the empowering Grow Up, let's delve into 8 underrated gems on their debut anniversary. Read on!
Stray Kids celebrate 6th debut anniversary
8 most underrated Stray Kids songs
As Stray Kids celebrates their remarkable journey of six years since debut, it's time to shine a light on their lesser-known gems. Beyond their chart-topping hits, tracks like Grow Up, Wolfgang, Silent Cry, and Lonely St. showcase the group's versatility and depth. Join us in commemorating their anniversary by exploring eight of their most underrated songs.