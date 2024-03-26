When will Stray Kids headline Lollapalooza 2024 in Chicago? Know schedule, lineup and more details

Get ready for an unforgettable experience at Lollapalooza 2024 in Chicago as Stray Kids takes the stage as one of the headliners on Friday, August 2nd. Joining a stellar lineup including SZA, Tyler, the Creator, The Killers, and more, the K-pop sensation promises to keep the party going with their electrifying performance.

Stray Kids to headline Lollapalooza Chicago on August 2, 2024

Stray Kids is set to make waves as they headline Lollapalooza 2024, thrilling fans with their dynamic performances. The Chicago-based music festival, scheduled for August 1-4, revealed its lineup, featuring an array of top-tier artists across multiple genres.

On Day 2 of the festival, August 2, K-pop sensation Stray Kids will take the stage as headliners alongside the acclaimed R&B artist SZA. This marks a significant moment for both the group and the K-pop genre, solidifying their global presence and expanding their reach to new audiences.

Joining SZA and Stray Kids on Day 2's lineup are an eclectic mix of talents, including Reneé Rapp, Zedd, Victoria Monét, and Sexyy Red, promising an unforgettable day filled with diverse musical experiences.

The excitement doesn't stop there, as Lollapalooza 2024 boasts an impressive lineup throughout its four-day run. Day 1 kicks off with performances by Tyler, the Creator, and Hozier, while Day 3 features headliners The Killers and a special collaboration between Future and Metro Boomin. Notably, the K-pop girl group IVE is also a part of the performers' lineup on the third day. The final day 4 concludes the festival with performances by Blink-182 and Melanie Martinez, along with other standout acts such as Conan Gray, Two Door Cinema Club, and Vince Staples.

Tickets for Lollapalooza 2024 are set to go on sale, with one-day and two-day options available, along with four-day general admission tickets. As anticipation builds for this highly anticipated event, fans eagerly anticipate the opportunity to witness Stray Kids and a diverse lineup of artists deliver unforgettable performances at Lollapalooza 2024.

More details about Lollapalooza 2024 in Chicago

Lollapalooza Chicago celebrates its 20th anniversary in 2024, marking two decades of iconic music moments in the Windy City. Since its inception in 2005, the festival has grown into a cultural phenomenon, drawing top-tier performers and passionate fans from around the globe. With a recent 10-year contract extension, Lollapalooza solidifies its place in Chicago's summer lineup for years to come. The festival's commitment to delivering unforgettable experiences remains steadfast, as seen in its diverse lineup of artists and capped attendance to ensure a memorable and safe environment for all attendees.

