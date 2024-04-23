The Midnight Romance in Hagwon: Wi Ha Joon returns as bold and dreamy instructor to stir Jung Ryeo Won’s heart; see new stills

The Midnight Romance in Hagwon is an upcoming romantic drama that has got K-drama lovers on its trail tracking each and every move. The intriguing premise of the love story has fans eagerly waiting for the drama.

Wi Ha Joon and Jung Ryeo Won will be starring as the main lead in the romantic melodrama. While fans wait for its premiere latest stills from the show let a peek into Wi Ha Joon’s character.

The Midnight Romance in Hagwon: Wi Ha Joon becomes a cheeky and charming newbie instructor to win Jung Ryeo Won’s love

The Midnight Romance in Hagwon is the forthcoming romantic melodrama from tvN which will be soon hitting screens. The drama will be steered by Something in The Rain director Ahn Pan Seok.

The Midnight Romance in Hagwon follows the story of Wi Ha Joon who plays Lee Joon Ho and his former professor and first love Seo Hye Jin (played by Jung Ryeo Won). Lee Joon Ho returns to Hagwon as a fellow instructor in front of Seo Hye Jin.

In the newly released stills, Wi Ha Joon's charm as Lee Joon Ho is irresistible. The first still shows Lee Joon Ho, a newbie instructor smiling brightly in front of a chalkboard. He has an application number on his chest.

Lee Joon Ho’s (Wi Ha Joon) smile and his charming persona shine in the new pictures. While the second still shows Wi Ha Joon scrolling on his phone in a grey t-shirt his broody expression makes him look alluring.

The last still shows Lee Joon Ho who has decided to leave his big company job as he is still not over his first love, Seo Hye Jin. As he has cleared his workstation and he carries the box of his belongings he adorns a cheeky smile on his face.

He has no regret whatsoever about quitting the job increasing excitement for what his character holds in the romantic drama. The stills show Wi Ha Joon as a bold and dreamy instructor who has returned to stir Jung Ryeon Won’s heart.

More about The Midnight Romance in Hagwon

The Midnight Romance in Hagwon will premiere on tvN on May 11, 2024. It is set to replace Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won’s Queen of Tears after its finale.

The show will air every Saturday and Sunday at 9:20 PM KST. It will be available for streaming on TVING and Viki Rakuten.

