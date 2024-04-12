Wi Ha Joon says he has loved Jung Ryeo Won for 10 years in latest posters of The Midnight Romance in Hagwon; PICS

The Midnight Romance in Hagwon is an upcoming romance K-drama that has successfully taken over the minds and hearts of fans with its storyline. The drama is set to release soon and the excitement is crazier than ever for this one. The Midnight Romance in Hagwon has not long ago unveiled new character posters with the leads Wi Ha Joon and Jung Ryeo Won.

Wi Ha Joon and Jung Ryeo Won can’t take their eyes off each other in new character posters of The Midnight Romance in Hagwon

The Midnight Romance in Hagwon is a forthcoming romantic K-drama starring The Worst of Evil’s Wi Ha Joon and Wok of Love’s Jung Ryeo Won. The drama is directed by Something in The Rain’s director Ahn Pan Seok and is set in Daechi. The area is famous for being home to big private education institutions, otherwise known as hagwons.

In new developments, tvN has unveiled main character posters featuring the leads in a romantic setting which will make your heart jump a beat. In the posters, we find Wi ha Joon and Jung Ryeo Won lost in each other’s eyes as they sit alone in a hagwon classroom after hours.

Wi Ha Joon who plays Lee Joon Ho when meets the eyes of his beloved Seo Hye Jin (Jung Ryeo Won) confesses his love. A line in the poster reads his confession, ‘Professor Seo Hye Jin, it has always been you from the beginning’. Wi Ha Joon is dressed in a jumper while he looks fondly at Jung Ryeo Won.

In the poster featuring Jung Ryeo Won as Seo Hye Jin, we see the beautiful professor with her head resting on her hands on the desk, she is lost in Wi Ha Joon’s gaze. Seo Hye Jin is a rigidly professional tutor who is now being slowly swayed by Lee Joo Ho’s pursuit. The poster further features a line that reads, ‘Professor Lee Joon Ho, you're on my mind (these days).’ Hinting at the change of heart in the strict academician and the blooming romance that will connect them.

The posters feed the already high excitement among fans to see the romance between Wi Ha Joon and Jung Ryeo Won in The Midnight Romance in Hagwon. The lingering looks in the eyes of the leads magically arrest the viewers as they await the romance.

More about The Midnight Romance in Hagwon

The Midnight Romance in Hagwon is the newest romantic K-drama on the radar by tvN. The Wi Ha Joon and Jung Ryeo Won starrer will take the time slot of Queen of Tears after its finale. The Midnight Romance in Hagwon is set to premiere on May 11, 2024, every Saturday and Sunday at 9:20 PM KST.

Meanwhile, The Midnight Romance in Hagwon follows the story of a professor and her former student who cross paths once again and start falling for each other. Jung Ryeo Won will play the successful and respected Korean instructor Seo Hye Jin. She likes to keep things professional as much as possible but breaking her walls is her former student who has re-entered her life as a fellow instructor.

Wi Ha Joon will take on the role of Lee Joon Ho, a quirky and quick-witted ex-student of Seo Hye Jin who has joined as a rookie instructor after resigning from a large company job. Now reunited with his first love that went unrequited, Seo Hye Jin, he can’t help but be pulled towards her. Lee Joon Ho’s feelings never faded away and this time around, Seo Hye Jin’s heart is also stirred. Their romance will be unveiled in The Midnight Romance in Hagwon soon.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Lovely Runner: Kim Hye Yoon is concerned about K-pop idol bias Byeon Woo Seok in latest preview; Watch