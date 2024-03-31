The Midnight Romance In Hangwon: Wi Ha Joon and Jung Ryeo Won raise anticipation with fun script reading PICS

Wi Ha Joon and Jung Ryeo Won set the stage abuzz with excitement as they engage in a lively script reading for The Midnight Romance In Hangwon. Scheduled to premiere on tvN on May 11, 2024, this romantic melodrama promises to captivate audiences with its charming storyline and talented cast.

Wi Ha Joon and Jung Ryeo Won's script reading pics from The Midnight Romance In Hangwon

On March 30, tvN unveiled a glimpse into Wi Ha Joon and Jung Ryeo Won's script reading session for the highly anticipated drama The Midnight Romance In Hangwon. The shared carousel post showcased the duo's vibrant energy and captivating chemistry as they delved into their roles. Wi Ha Joon and Jung Ryeo Won were seen posing together, radiating playful camaraderie, and exchanging smiles while engrossed in the script.

Take a look at the pictures here;

More details about The Midnight Romance In Hangwon

The Midnight Romance in Hagwon is an upcoming South Korean television series set to captivate audiences with its enchanting tale of love and second chances. Scheduled to premiere on tvN on May 11, 2024, this romance melodrama is helmed by acclaimed director Ahn Pan Seok and penned by writer Park Kyung Hwa.

The series revolves around the clandestine romance between Seo Hye Jin (played by Jung Ryeo Won), a seasoned cram school instructor, and Lee Joon Ho (portrayed by Wi Ha Joon). This quirky former student reappears in her life after a decade. As they navigate their feelings amidst the bustling halls of Daechi Dong Academy, the duo's love story unfolds under the cover of darkness, offering viewers a glimpse into the colorful lives of the academy's instructors.

Developed under the working title Graduation, the series has garnered attention since its inception, thanks to the involvement of director Ahn Pan Seok, known for his previous works like Something in the Rain and One Spring Night. The Midnight Romance in Hagwon promises to deliver a compelling narrative filled with heartwarming moments, unexpected twists, and the timeless allure of love rekindled.

