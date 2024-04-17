The Midnight Romance in Hagwon: Jung Ryeo Won is gentle yet confident professor alongside Wi Ha Joon; see new stills

The Midnight Romance in Hagwon is an upcoming romantic K-drama starring Little Women’s Wi Ha Joon and Wok of Love’s Jung Ryeo Won. The promising love story between the main characters has already got fans on their toes as they wait for the drama.

In new developments, The Midnight Romance in Hagwon has released some new stills from the drama. The new pictures show Jung Ryeo Won as Seo Hye Jin and add to the excitement of the fans.

Jung Ryeo Won takes on the role of a star professor in new photos from The Midnight Romance in Hagwon

The Midnight Romance in Hagwon is tvN’s upcoming romantic melodrama. Ahn Pan Seok will direct the K-drama, he is well known for creating shows like Something in The Rain and One Spring Night.

The storyline of The Midnight Romance in Hagwon will depict the love story between the veteran professor Seo Hye Jin (Jung Ryeo Won) and her former student Lee Jun Ho (Wi Ha Joon). The drama is set in Daichi, South Korea's center of private education institutions called hagwons.

In new developments, tvN has finally unveiled the first look of Jung Ryeo Won as she transforms into Seo Hye Jin. In the newly unveiled stills, Jung Ryeo Won’s Seo Hye Jin exudes a gentle charm that captivates the viewers.

In the first still, Seo Hye Jin can be seen sitting down beside a student’s table. She has a gentle look, exuding the experience, and touch of a teacher who takes her student’s future with utmost seriousness. In the other still, Jung Ryeo Won is dressed in the typical shirt and pant attire of a professor with a scarf wrapped around her neck. She looks breathtaking as she transforms into Seo Hye Jin.

In the last still, Jung Ryeo Won is signaling a call on her cellphone with the brightest smile on her face. It pushes the viewers to think if the call is from Wi Ha Joon increasing the anticipation for their hushed yet engulfing romance.

Know Jung Ryeo Won

Jung Ryeon Won is a South Korean actress. Her breakthrough role was in My Name Is Kim Sam Soon. Since then, she has been wowing audiences with her acting skills in the dramas Diary of a Prosecutor, Wok of Love and May It Please The Court among many more.

