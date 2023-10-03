TRENDZ talks STILL ON MY WAY concepts, reveals wish to watch Goblin with fans for THIS reason

K-pop boy group TRENDZ aims to bring a new wave of youthfulness to the world of K-pop. One year and nine months into their debut, the seven boys have returned with a new release that brings together youth, hope, and energy as the core of their songs. With heavy participation from the members, the new single album STILL ON MY WAY was released on September 6 after being worked on in Indonesia, Kazakhstan, and Japan.

TRENDZ about new album STILL ON MY WAY

HAVIT, LEON, YOONWOO, HANKOOK, ra.L, EUNIL, and YECHAN made a debut with EP BLUE SET Chapter 1. TRACKS. Now, making their fourth comeback, the team set out to explore deeper themes and showcase their talents once again with STILL ON MY WAY. Speaking to us during a roundtable chat, we asked the members of TRENDZ what was new this time around. Member EUNIL revealed, “We always try to make a comeback with a new concept every time. For this comeback, we dedicated significant thought and research to show something new to our audience. That's when we came across the keywords "dreaminess" and "youth." We decided to blend these concepts, add intensity and remarkable performances to shape our comeback.”

Declaring MY WAY, the group shared a music video for their title track which is full of life and their dreams to rise higher. Check it out below.

TRENDZ on their recent hobbies and watching K-dramas

With busy schedules, the seven members may not have a lot of time to wind down, but when they do, TRENDZ’s LEON revealed that the members each had different ways of resting. He said, “All of us have our own hobbies to do during our downtime. Personally, I like to practice freestyle dancing or head outdoors to go shopping.”

Speaking about their likes towards globally popular Korean shows and if there was one that the team would like to watch with fans, he added, “We all love watching dramas, especially K-dramas. My personal favorite is Guardian: The Lonely and Great God (also known as Goblin). The drama includes scenes that are quite emotional and sad and also had some funny elements to it so I really enjoyed watching it. I would like to recommend it to our fans as well.”

