Goblin duo Gong Yoo and Lee Dong Wook reunite in endearing photo: Burdensome to keep in wallet so...

Goblin stars Gong Yoo and Lee Dong Wook reunited for a brand campaign showing off their bromance. Taking over the internet the two stars also showed their love for each other through Instagram stories. Fans are delighted to see one of the favorite K-drama duos of all time on the same screen together.

Goblin-Grim Reaper duo Gong Yoo and Lee Dong Wook reunited

It is no surprise that the renowned co-stars Gong Yoo and Lee Dong Wook are besties in real life. They have shown their bromance and chemistry in the popular K-drama Goblin alongside Kim Go Eun and Yoo In Na. The duo has given some very iconic moments in the drama and is known for their infamous tunnel walk scene. Gong Yoo and Lee Dong Wook have also shown their bond on multiple occasions making fans love them even more. The two stars came together once again on screen for a commercial advertisement sending fans into a frenzy. They also shared Instagram stories with endearing Polaroid photos together.

On September 6, Gong Yoo shared a photo stuck on his fridge featuring Lee Dong Wook where they did a finger-on-lips pose. The Coffee Prince actor captioned it saying, "There… Wook Donga… it was burdensome to keep in the wallet and carrying it around so I stuck it in the refrigerator". On the other hand, The Tale of the Nine Tailed 1938 actor also shared a Polaroid photo with Gong Yoo where the latter is seen leaning toward Lee Dong Wook. He captioned the story which seemed like a reply to Gong Yoo's story, saying "I was originally (planning to stick it on the) refrigerator".

Fans' Reaction to Gong Yoo and Lee Dong Wook's reunion

Fans can not express how happy they are to see this chaotic duo coming together once again. Fans on the X app (formerly Twitter) are spamming clips and photos of the two stars showering love and praise on their aura and charisma. The double attack fans received had one of the fans say that this reunion was not on their list but they would accept it as they loved seeing them together.

