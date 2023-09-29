A Time Called You EXCLUSIVE: Kang Hoon on playing high scooler in his 30s, Ahn Hyo Seop, Jeon Yeo Been’s roles

A Time Called You starring Ahn Hyo Seop, Jeon Yeo Been, and Kang Hoon in the lead roles swiftly captured the attention of the masses following its release on September 8. Spread over 12 episodes, the story is based on a previously popular story called Someday or One Day, which was released in 2021. The original, a Taiwanese project, starred Alice Ko, Greg Han, Patrick Shih, and Kenny Yen, in the lead roles.

A Time Called You storyline

Han Junhee, played by Jeon Yeo Been, is dealing with the aftermath of her boyfriend Koo Yeonjun’s death. Soon after, a mysterious gift that she receives transfers her back into time in the body of a high schooler named Kwon Minju. Experiencing the shock of her life, she meets a boy named Nam Siheon (Ahn Hyo Seop) who looks very much like her deceased boyfriend, and also befriends Jung Ingyu (Kang Hoon) who has a crush on the original Kwon Minjun. Multiple events unfold since, entangling the strangers and the friends’ lives with each other.

Kang Hoon in A Time Called You

The actor, known for his portrayals in You Are My Spring, The Red Sleeve, Little Women, and more recently in The Secret Romantic Guesthouse, took on the role of Jung Ingyu in this complex and mysterious romance story, A Time Called You. Enabling a shocking turn of events, he is revealed as one of the prime suspects in the eventual death of Kwon Minju. Kang Hoon takes on the role of Jung Ingyu rather aggressively, sometimes third-wheeling between Kim Siheon and Han Junhee while the other times trying to pursue his love for Kwon Minju, only to end up blaming himself for her death and going behind bars.

Kang Hoon Interview

In an exclusive interview with us, Kang Hoon opened up on his thoughts about the happenings on the show as he touched on the emotions that probably went through his mind while working on THAT sensitive scene.

What did you think of playing a high schooler?

Kang Hoon: I never once imagined that I would be wearing a high school uniform again after graduating. But once I put on the uniform, I was reminded of many of my school days. I drew a lot from my personal experience of being a high school student once to play my character.

Where do you think Jung Ingyu would be in 2023 after the past was reset?

Kang Hoon: I think he would still be with his beloved friend Siheon and his love Minju. I think he would be living a very happy life with the people that he loves.

Why, according to you, did Jung Ingyu take the blame for Kwon Minju’s death in the original story? With what thoughts did you approach the scene and was it difficult?

Kang Hoon: Ingyu carries with him the guilt that he failed to protect Minju, whom he loved so much. In fact, Minju mentioned to Ingyu one day that if she were to be murdered, people would miss and remember her as opposed to seeing her as someone pathetic as they do now. Ingyu thought it was his responsibility to make that last wish of hers come true. That’s why he said that he killed Minju. I tried to stay connected to Ingyu’s feelings towards Minju for that scene while filming it, and it was very hard.

Do you think Jung Ingyu would be together with Kwon Minju if it were not for Kim Siheon and Han Junhee’s interruption to his love story?

Kang Hoon: Before getting to know Siheon, Ingyu thought he had a lot in common with Minju. But after becoming friends with Siheon, Ingyu learned how to love and care for himself. If Minju had known that someone liked her for who she was, I think she would have lived a happier life. And I think Ingyu probably knew that. So, rather than hoping that they would end up together, I think Ingyu eventually would have allowed enough time for Minju and himself so that Minju would learn to love herself.

Why did you decide to take this role and what kind of preparation did you do for it?

Kang Hoon: Ingyu does not time-travel in the series, but he stays in 1998. A lot happens in 1998, but Ingyu has remained the same in the sense that he always had feelings for Minju. That was very fascinating to me and convinced me that I wanted to play this character.

In terms of what I prepared for this character — although everything about this character was important, I thought that having the right look for the character was a priority so that he would be more convincing as a character. To do that, I did extensive research on the music, props, and outfits that were popular in 1998.

What kind of roles are you looking to challenge next?

Kang Hoon: I would love to do a romance. To be explicit, I think it would be great to play someone who is the recipient of romantic feelings rather than a character who has a crush on someone else. (Laughs) I have played a lot of characters with unrequited love for someone, and so, I would love to play a character who is on the receiving end of romantic affection.

