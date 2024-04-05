Who is Zion.T? Korean Hip-Hop and RnB singer dating 10 years younger idol TWICE's rapper Chaeyoung

Zion.T, the renowned Korean Hip-Hop and R&B singer has recently made headlines for his relationship with TWICE's Chaeyoung. Born in 1989, he's celebrated for his contributions to the music industry and is signed to THEBLACKLABEL, a subdivision of YG Entertainment.

TWICE Chaeyoung and Zion.T made their relationship public on April 5

TWICE's Chaeyoung and R&B singer Zion.T confirmed their relationship on April 5, following reports of dating rumors. The reports emerged after online entertainment media Sway disclosed their six-month-long relationship, stating they initially met through a mutual acquaintance.

JYP Entertainment, managing Chaeyoung, swiftly corroborated the relationship, acknowledging their mutual positive feelings and offering support. THEBLACKLABEL, representing Zion.T, affirmed the news, expressing mutual interest between the two.

Chaeyoung, born in 1999, gained fame through TWICE after participating in Sixteen in 2015, leading to the group's debut in 2015. In contrast, Zion.T, born in 1989, is a renowned figure in hip-hop and R&B, signed to THEBLACKLABEL, a subdivision of YG Entertainment. Known for his collaborations, he has made significant contributions to the music scene.

Get to know Zion.T

Zion.T, born Kim Hae Sol on April 13, 1989, is a prominent figure in the South Korean hip-hop and R&B scene. He rose to fame for his soulful vocals, distinctive style, and insightful lyricism. Signed to THEBLACKLABEL, a subsidiary label of YG Entertainment, Zion.T has left an indelible mark on the music industry with his unique sound and impactful collaborations.

Advertisement

Beginning his musical journey in 2011, Zion.T quickly gained recognition for his collaborations with notable Korean hip-hop artists such as Dok2, Crucial Star, Simon D, Primary, and GRAY. His debut single, Click Me, featuring Dok2, was released in April 2011, marking the beginning of his illustrious career.

In April 2013, Zion.T released his first studio album, Red Light, which featured the title track Babay, featuring Gaeko. The album showcased his versatility as an artist and solidified his position in the Korean music scene. Throughout the years, Zion.T continued to captivate audiences with his soul-stirring performances and meaningful lyrics.

One of Zion.T's breakthrough moments came in 2014 with the release of the digital single Yanghwa BRDG, which became a massive hit and propelled him to mainstream success in Korea. Inspired by his childhood memories and family, the song resonated deeply with listeners and established Zion.T as a powerhouse vocalist and songwriter.

His collaboration with Korean R&B singer Crush on the single Just in February 2015 further cemented his status as a leading figure in the industry. Zion.T's heart-touching vocals combined with Crush's smooth delivery created a musical masterpiece that garnered widespread acclaim.

Zion.T has collaborated with numerous artists throughout his career and contributed to various soundtracks and albums. In December 2017, his collaboration with veteran singer Lee Moon Se on the song Snow topped major music charts in South Korea, demonstrating his enduring appeal and musical prowess.

In August 2022, Zion.T took a significant step in his career by establishing his own entertainment company, Standard Friends, and signing Wonstein as his first artist. Despite branching out as an entrepreneur, Zion.T continues to be represented by THEBLACKLABEL as a singer, ensuring that his musical journey continues to evolve and inspire audiences worldwide.

With his soulful voice, introspective lyrics, and innovative approach to music, Zion.T has solidified his position as one of the most influential artists in the Korean music industry. As he continues to push boundaries and explore new musical horizons, fans eagerly anticipate the next chapter in Zion.T's remarkable career.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Zion.T's agency THEBLACKLABEL reacts to dating rumors with TWICE's Chaeyoung after JYP Ent's confirmation