TWICE's Feel Special music video hits 500 million views making their 7th one to do so; Watch

TWICE never disappoints their fans. Since their debut, the immensely-talented girl group has been treating the fans with exceptional songs accompanied by brilliantly composed music videos, that go on to achieve many milestones.

TWICE’s Feel Special music video continues streak of 500 million views

On March 22, many news reports accounted that approximately at 11:33 am KST (8:03 am IST), TWICE’s music video for Feel Special amassed an impressive 500 million views on YouTube.

This marks the group’s overall 7th music video to achieve the feat, following TT, LIKEY, What is Love?, CHEER UP, FANCY, and I CAN’T STOP ME.

TWICE continues its streak of 500 million music video views, setting an unprecedented standard of success for younger K-pop groups.

On this special day, let’s celebrate TWICE by rewatching Feel Special’s music video:

More about TWICE's Feel Special

TWICE released the music video for Feel Special on September 23, 2019, making it acquire the impressive view mark just 4 years, 5 months, and 27 days later.

Feel Special is a pre-release single and also the title track of the group’s eighth extended play of the same name, which included more 6 songs - RAINBOW, GET LOUD, TRICK IT, LOVE FOOLISH, 21:29, AND BREAKTHROUGH (Korean version).

Advertisement

Feel Special became an instant fan-favorite with its groovy beats and addictive chorus.

But the immaculate lyrics hide the true feelings of the members wrapped under a vibrant, uplifting vibe. This song was all about TWICE’s struggle with whirlwind feelings and the need for everybody to feel special to someone.

More about TWICE's latest activities

Meanwhile, the uber-talented girl group with nine members (Nayeon, Jihyo, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Mina, and Tzuyu) has recently made their highly-anticipated comeback with their 13th mini album With YOU-th. Shortly after its release on February 23, the album soared high topping many global and domestic music charts like iTunes, Circle, and more.

With a total of six songs - lead track ONE SPARK, pre-release I GOT YOU, NEW NEW, RUSH, BLOOM, and YOU GET ME, the album scored impressive numbers sales-wise as well, shattering their own previous first-week sale record.

As the group continues claiming their dominance in the K-pop realm, fans are anticipating their next comeback which might script another history for the group.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: TWICE’s SET ME FREE continues their streak as leading girl group with most 100M music video views