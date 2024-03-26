TWICE dating news and rumors: Jihyo-Yun Sung Bin, Momo-Heechul and more

Want to know who all are members of TWICE dating? Here's the scoop: Some TWICE members have been in public relationships. Jihyo and Kang Daniel, as well as Momo with Super Junior's Heechul, have had their relationships confirmed by their agencies. However, not all members have confirmed relationships.

As for qualities they seek in a partner, TWICE members have mentioned traits like kindness, humor, understanding, and shared interests as essential factors. Read on to learn about all the TWICE dating rumors and confirmed relationships the members are linked with.

Who are the members of TWICE dating? Rumored and confirmed

Jihyo- Kang Daniel and Yun Sung Bin

On March 25, a Korean media outlet reported that Jihyo and Yun Sung Bin, who initially met through a mutual acquaintance, grew closer due to their shared interest in exercising and dating for a year.

Responding to the report, JYP Entertainment stated that confirming the artist's personal affairs is challenging and requested understanding from fans. Similarly, Yun Sung Bin's agency, All That Sports, said that since he is no longer an active athlete, they do not oversee his personal life and, therefore, find it difficult to confirm the news.

Therefore, their relationship remains rumored, as neither agency has confirmed the news. It's worth noting that both stars have made appearances on the MBC variety program Home Alone (I Live Alone) in recent months.

TWICE's Jihyo and former Wanna One member Kang Daniel were in a relationship for over a year but ultimately decided to part ways due to their busy schedules. Their relationship became public in August 2019, which delighted many fans. However, in November 2020, JYP Entertainment confirmed their breakup. Throughout their time together, Jihyo and Kang Daniel kept their dating life private, opting not to appear as a couple publicly.

Nayeon- EXO's Suho and GOT7's BamBam

The rumor surrounding TWICE's Nayeon dating a certain EXO member surfaced in 2016 during a television appearance. In one scene of the program, Nayeon showcased her lipstick collection, inadvertently revealing a carrot-shaped pouch next to her lipstick pouch. This particular pouch is commonly associated with EXO fans and is often gifted alongside the Suho doll. Speculation arose about whether EXO fans had given the pouch to Nayeon or if EXO's Suho had received it from fans and passed it on to her. This led to rumors of Nayeon dating Suho, although neither party confirmed nor denied the relationship.

On the March 17, 2023, episode of his show "BamBam Home," GOT7's BamBam spent time with his longtime friend TWICE's Jihyo, whom he has known since they were both 13 years old and trainees at JYP Entertainment together. During the episode, BamBam disclosed that he had previously harbored a one-sided crush on Nayeon, another TWICE member. He mentioned that he found her pretty, but the duo never dated.

Jeongyeon- Nayeon

Jeongyeon from TWICE has never been in a public relationship. In unreleased footage from Law of the Jungle, she candidly shared her single status, expressing surprise and humorously questioning why she was the only one among the staff members without a significant other. She also disclosed that her last dating experience was during middle school. Despite her single status, fans in TWICE's fandom ONCE often ship Jeongyeon with Nayeon cutely.

Sana- Dex

Sana from TWICE has not been reported to be in any relationship. However, Single's Inferno star Dex has been a huge fan of TWICE's Sana, considering her his ideal type. When Sana appeared as a guest on Dex's online interview show, Dex's Fridge Interview, last year, their chemistry captivated viewers, causing the episode to go viral. Fans were entertained by the dynamic between Sana and Dex, especially when Sana gave Dex her number and playfully "stole" his interview show. Despite their apparent chemistry, the duo are not dating.

Mina- GOT7's BamBam

GOT7's BamBam and TWICE's Mina were caught up in dating rumors back in 2017 after a photo of them circulated on various online community sites. The photo, titled "BamBam Mina Dating Leaked Photo," sparked speculation among fans. However, JYP Entertainment swiftly denied the rumors, stating that the photo was simply a candid shot and that BamBam and Mina were merely company colleagues. They also emphasized that they would take strict action against any defamation of their artists in relation to the matter.

Recently, in 2024, dating rumors between NCT's Jeno and TWICE's Mina emerged after Jeno was observed following and then unfollowing Mina on Instagram. Additionally, a Twitter account garnered attention by posting a tweet claiming that Jeno's account had been added as a friend with Mina on Steam. Furthermore, it was noted that Jeno had played League of Legends (LOL) with Mina the previous year. However, neither agency confirmed the news, leaving the status of their relationship uncertain.

Dahyun- BTS' Jin

Dahyun from TWICE hasn't been involved in many specific dating rumors, but she was linked to BTS' Jin after they appeared at events together. Fans were captivated by their visuals, but it never escalated into a major dating rumor. Additionally, after Jihyo's recent dating news, some fans joked that Dahyun might be secretly married. However, none of Dahyun's relationships have been confirmed.

Chaeyoung- Anonymous Tattoo artist

In 2020, rumors circulated on online communities suggesting that TWICE's Chaeyoung was in a relationship with a tattoo artist. A netizen posted a photo on an online community showing two people at a shopping mart, with Korean netizens speculating that the female in the photo was Chaeyoung. They pointed out that she was wearing the same hat she had introduced on MBC's Radio Star, which she had mentioned was her favorite hat during TWICE's appearance on the show on October 28th.

Some netizens took this as evidence that the female in the photo was indeed Chaeyoung. However, when media outlets reached out to JYP Entertainment for a response, the agency stated that they had no comment regarding the artist's personal life.

Tzuyu- BTS' V

For a brief period, dating rumors circulated about TWICE's youngest member, Tzuyu, and BTS member, V. Several video compilations of their interactions were created, fueling speculation among fans. However, it appears that these were solely based on fans' perceptions, as there is no evidence of a relationship between them.

Listed above are the main rumored and confirmed connections involving members of TWICE dating. While not all have been officially confirmed, these individuals represent significant figures linked to the group members. As a cherished third-generation girl group, fans naturally hold an interest in the dating lives of their idols. One of the most prominent girl groups, TWICE, dating these individuals, whether reported or confirmed, reflects a shift in the norms of the K-pop industry, where idols historically faced restrictions on dating.

