LE SSERAFIM’s EASY, (G)I-DLE’s Super Lady, and more: 10 K-pop girl group releases that dazzled 2024 so far

LE SSERAFIM, (G)I-DLE, TWICE, BABYMONSTER, and more - 2024 is just three months in but it has already witnessed so many great K-pop releases by some of the most talented girl groups, who are ruling the industry.

So, let’s check out some of the best K-pop girl group releases so far this year.

1. LE SSERAFIM’s EASY

One of the best comebacks by the five-piece group that created headlines for many reasons. EASY is the title track of the third EP from LE SSERAFIM of the same name. It became an instant hit with its groovy chorus and effortless performance by the members (Huh Yunjin, Kazuha, Sakura, Chaewon, and Eunchae). The studio album itself scripted history for becoming the fastest track by a K-pop girl group to enter the top 10 on the Billboard 200 chart.

LE SSERAFIM attained this achievement within 2 years of their debut, paving their way easily into the realm of future K-pop.

2. (G)I-DLE’s Super Lady

Super Lady is the lead track of (G)I-DLE’s second studio album 2. Released on January 29, 2024, this song became a fan favorite with its celebration of women's empowerment through a powerhouse performance by Soyeon, Minnie, Yuqi, Shuhua, and Miyeon. The group is known for redefining beauty standards and concepts in the K-pop industry. Super Lady proved the group’s undeniable influence once again, evidenced by its no. 1 position on the iTunes chart within 48 hours of its release.

3. BABYMONSTER’s Stuck In The Middle

The rookie girl group of YG Entertainment BABYMONSTER made a huge comeback this year with their pre-release track Stuck In The Middle from the album of the same name. Though the music video for this song received mixed reactions for its similarity in concepts of BLACKPINK, Stuck In The Middle continues to soar high amassing an incredible 100 million views on YouTube. They attained the achievement within 38 days and 16 hours after its release on February 1.

4. (G)I-DLE’s Wife

The second track titled Wife from (G)I-DLE’s second EP 2 garnered significant attention with its unique revenge concept executed through a quirky music video. The members performed an energy-filled dance performance donning turquoise wigs and white t-shirts, delivering a cinematic experience that became a trend on various social media platforms. Released on January 21, the music video currently acquired 45 million views, cementing (G)I-DLE’s reputation as a fierce girl group.

5. TWICE's ONE SPARK

Released on February 22, the lead track ONE SPARK from TWICE's 13th mini-album With YOU-th echoed the success of I GOT YOU. The sparkling music video was accompanied by energy-filled performances by the TWICE members. As the album itself surpassed their previous record by amassing one million sales in the first week, ONE SPARK also gained huge applause. The music video currently has 26.36 million views on YouTube.

6. TWICE’s I GOT YOU

I GOT YOU marked a much-awaited comeback from TWICE, which was released on February 2, as a pre-release from their 13th mini album With YOU-th. The all-English single gifted the viewers with a magical music video performed by the members on a sea voyage.

Upon its release, the track dominated the iTunes chart in many countries including the U.S. and Japan, evidenced by its current 28 million YouTube views.

7. NMIXX’s DASH

NMIXX is known as a unique group that likes to explore different genres of music, emphasizing the Mixx-pop category. Though with the last few releases the group seemed to be drifting away from its original concept, their latest release DASH proved it wrong. Released on January 15, it leads as the title track of the group’s second mini-album Fe304:BREAK. With a dynamic music video, groovy music, and powerhouse performance, NMIXX proved again why they are the queens of the mixx-pop genre. Additionally, DASH also won prestigious music show wins, while also topping the Circle weekly chart.

8. ITZY’s Mr. Vampire

Mr. Vampire -the epic music video of the pre-release track from BORN TO BE captures the ITZY members amid an energetic dance performance, leading the music video to surpass 11 million views on YouTube since its release on January 1.

9. ITZY’s UNTOUCHABLE

The third album of ITZY titled Born To Be featured UNTOUCHABLE as its lead track. Released on January 8, the song headlined many prestigious music charts. Upon its release, it debuted at no. 1 on Circle’s Weekly chart and also dominated the iTunes chart in many countries worldwide.

10. LE SSERAFIM’s SMART

SMART was released on March 5 as a part of LE SSERAFIM’s latest mini album EASY.

With dynamic music characterized by afrobeat mixed with trap, this song immediately rose to attention worldwide, evidenced by its charting on the Canadian Hot 100.

To end, as more than half of 2024 is yet to wrap up, fans are looking forward to many more upcoming hits from all the talented K-pop girl groups who never fail to amaze us.

