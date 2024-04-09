TWICE’s Nayeon set to make solo comeback in June, 2 years since debut album’s release; Report

TWICE member Nayeon is known for her adorable visuals and unmatched talent. She commenced a solo career in 2022, while parallel captivating fans as a member of the 4th generation K-pop group. The latest reports suggest she might be making her comeback as a soloist, igniting excitement among her fanbase.

TWICE's Nayeon reportedly gears up for solo comeback after 2 years

On April 9, a South Korean media outlet reported that Nayeon is gearing up for her solo comeback, which will be released in this year’s June.

Though an official report from her agency JYP Entertainment is awaited, if confirmed this will mark her comeback since her debut as a soloist in 2022. Whether she will release an album or single, hasn’t been revealed yet. But her fans rejoiced as the news broke out since this might exhibit an evolved and never-seen side of the TWICE member.

Catch up on Nayeon's solo career

Nayeon commenced her solo career two years back with her debut extended play IM NAYEON (I’m Nayeon). Released on June 24, 2022, the mini-album featured a total of 7 tracks including the lead POP!, NO PROBLEM, LOVE COUNTDOWN, CANDY FLOSS, ALL OR NOTHING, HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO YOU, and SUNSET.

Through her solo debut album, the lead vocalist of TWICE brilliantly exhibited her distinctive way of exploring usual K-pop genres characterized as electronic dance, Soul, and R&B. The title track POP! was also accompanied by a vibrant and whimsical music video, imbued by her personality, which currently amassed over 225 million YouTube views.

In addition, for the track NO PROBLEM, she collaborated with Felix from Stray Kids, complementing her quaint vocals with the rapper’s powerful voice. She also joined hands with rapper Wonstein for the song LOVE COUNTDOWN.

Additionally, IM NAYEON sold over 500,000 physical copies, getting certified as 2x Platinum by KMCA (Korea Music Content Association), marking a successful solo debut of the singer.

Know more about Nayeon's journey with TWICE

In 2015, Nayeon stepped into the world of K-pop as a member of JYP Entertainment’s nine-piece group TWICE. She is positioned as the lead vocalist, dancer, and center, thanks to her incredible visuals and unmatched talents. Shortly after her debut, she rose to fans’ attention, garnering millions of views on her fan cam videos.

Over the years, as the group continued producing chart-busing hits, the K-pop icon also proved her potential in the intersections of music, fashion, beauty, and more, often earning the moniker, ‘4th generation’s IT girl. As excitement arises for her upcoming comeback, expectations are also high from Nayeon’s further endeavor as a soloist.

