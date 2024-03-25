TWICE’s Jihyo and Physical 100 star Yun Sung Bin’s ‘ideal type’ resurfaces amid relationship rumors

TWICE’s leader Jihyo and Physical 100 star Yun Sung Bin’s dating rumors stemmed from a Korean media outlet, which reported on March 24, that the couple have been in a relationship for 1 year now. They met through mutual acquaintances and quickly connected, leading them to be in a year-long relationship.

Jihyo and Yun Sung Bin’s ‘ideal type’ make rounds on internet amid dating rumors

On March 25, as the dating news broke out, fans dug out some past interview snippets where the couple revealed their ‘ideal types’.

Recently, the TWICE leader talked about her preference for men in a radio show, where she revealed that she likes well-built men, like the actor Cho Jin Woong, whom she admires a lot.

“I was watching the drama Signal the other day and thought Cho Jin Woong looks very strong and fit. So, I think my ideal type would be someone sturdy”, the singer shared.

On the other hand, her alleged boyfriend, Yun Sung Bin, also revealed his preference for women, most recently in a SBS show called Strong Hearts VS. When asked about what he looks for in a woman, the Physical 100 star said that he watches a lot of K-dramas, so his ideal type might be someone like Park Bo Young in Daily Dose of Sunshine or Ahn Eun Jin in My Dearest.

Additionally, he mentioned that Park Bo Young in real life might be “too adorable” for his type. He was further asked if his preference changes based on the drama he watches.

Yun Sung Bin responded, “Not like that. It’s not because I watch a lot of K-dramas, but because I don’t really have a list of preferred types. But I like women who have an attractive face.”

On other occasions, he shared more deets about his preference, saying that he likes women who aren’t too cautious and showcase a bit of clumsiness.

Meanwhile, Jihyo seemed to have a set type for her preference. Fans on this day circulated this statement comparing the visual similarities between her ex–boyfriend Singer-actor Kang Daniel and her current alleged boyfriend Yun Sung Bin.

As the news of their dating made rounds on the internet, both of their agencies came forward with brief statements. TWICE’s agency JYP Entertainment stated that they can’t share much as this involves the K-pop idol’s personal life.”

On the other hand, former Olympian skeleton racer Yun Sung Bin’s agency All That Sports responded that since he is not an active athlete anymore and they don’t have access to his personal life, there’s nothing they can comment on.

