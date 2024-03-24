TWICE's Jihyo and Yun Sungbin dating for one year; Report

A piece of big news in the Korean industry as a media report suggested that TWICE‘s Jihyo and Olympian skeleton athlete Yun Sungbin are reportedly in a relationship. Not a lot of information has been out yet but the report revealed that they have been dating each other for one year.

According to an exclusive report from media outlet SWAY, TWICE's Jihyo and Olympian skeleton athlete Yun Sungbin have been dating for around one year. The two met through mutual acquaintances, and their relationship naturally developed into a romantic relationship.

SWAY also reported that the two would go on dates in the Geumho neighborhood within the Seongdong district of Seoul. Interestingly, the duo lives just a few minute’s drive away, so they would have dates at each others’ homes.

The media outlet also stated that they received a tip-off that Yun Sungbin was seen entering Jihyo's apartment complex and that they were acting like any other couple with normal displays of affection for each other.

An insider told the media outlet, "Jihyo and Yun Sungbin both love to exercise. Yun Sungbin gave training help to Jihyo and their relationship from there developed into a romantic one. Their relationship developed quickly because they both have a lot in common."

More about TWICE's latest activities

the uber-talented girl group with nine members (Nayeon, Jihyo, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Mina, and Tzuyu) has recently made their highly-anticipated comeback with their 13th mini album With YOU-th. Shortly after its release on February 23, the album soared high topping many global and domestic music charts like iTunes, Circle, and more.

With a total of six songs - lead track ONE SPARK, pre-release I GOT YOU, NEW NEW, RUSH, BLOOM, and YOU GET ME, the album scored impressive numbers sales-wise as well, shattering their own previous first-week sale record.

As the group continues claiming their dominance in the K-pop realm, fans are anticipating their next comeback which might script another history for the group.

