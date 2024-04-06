Zion.T starts following TWICE's Chaeyoung on Instagram after confirming dating rumors

Zion.T and TWICE's Chaeyoung have sparked excitement among fans as they confirm their romantic involvement. After six months of speculation, eagle-eyed fans noticed Zion.T's Instagram activity, signaling their relationship. Both artists' agencies have officially confirmed the dating rumors, adding to the buzz surrounding the couple.

Zion.T follows TWICE’s Chaeyoung on Instagram following dating announcement

On April 5, fans were thrilled to receive confirmation of the romantic involvement between Zion.T and TWICE's Chaeyoung. Notably, Zion.T wasted no time in showing his affection, as he swiftly started following his girlfriend on Instagram after making their relationship public.

The news emerged after online entertainment media Sway reported that the pair had been dating for six months. Allegedly, they initially crossed paths through a mutual acquaintance, speculated to be soloist K-pop idol Jeon Somi, and gradually transitioned from colleagues to romantic partners. Reports suggested that they enjoyed spending quality time together in Gangbuk, often indulging in quiet walks in deserted alleys for their dates. JYP Entertainment, Chaeyoung's agency, promptly confirmed the relationship, expressing mutual positive feelings between the two and extending their support. Similarly, THEBLACKLABEL, representing Zion.T, affirmed the dating rumors, acknowledging the couple's mutual interest in each other.

Chaeyoung, also known as Son Chae Young, rose to fame as a member of the immensely popular girl group TWICE, managed by JYP Entertainment. Her talent was first recognized on the reality TV competition Sixteen in 2015, leading to her debut with TWICE on October 20, 2015.

In contrast, Zion.T, born in 1989, is a prominent figure in the hip-hop and R&B scene. Signed to THEBLACKLABEL, a subdivision of YG Entertainment, Zion.T has made significant contributions to the music industry with his studio album Red Light and multiple EPs. Known for his collaborations, he has worked with renowned artists such as G-Dragon, Zico, and PSY.

Netizens allege Jeon Somi’s role in Zion.T and Chaeyoung’s relationship

Netizens are abuzz with speculation regarding Jeon Somi's alleged involvement in Zion.T and Chaeyoung's relationship. Amidst rumors that Somi introduced the TWICE member to Zion.T, some netizens are accusing her of leaking the news to media outlets.

With Somi's extensive network in the industry, having friendships with artists like SEVENTEEN's Woozi and BTS' RM, many speculate that she played a pivotal role in bringing the couple together. However, these allegations have sparked controversy, dividing opinions among fans about Somi's role in the unfolding romance between Chaeyoung and Zion.T.

