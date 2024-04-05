Zion.T's agency THEBLACKLABEL reacts to dating rumors with TWICE's Chaeyoung after JYP Ent's confirmation

THEBLACKLABEL, Zion.T's agency, has responded to reports of his relationship with TWICE's Chaeyoung, confirming their romantic involvement. The revelation follows earlier speculations fueled by online media, shedding light on their alleged six-month relationship.

Zion.T’s label confirms the singer is dating TWICE’s Chaeyoung

Following reports of dating rumors between Zion.T and TWICE's Chaeyoung, their respective agencies have responded with official statements. THEBLACKLABEL, representing Zion.T, confirmed to Sports Chosun that the two are indeed dating, expressing mutual interest in each other.

The news surfaced after online entertainment media Sway reported that the pair had been in a relationship for six months. Allegedly, they first met through a mutual acquaintance and gradually transitioned from colleagues to romantic partners. Reports indicated that they often enjoyed spending time together in Gangbuk and appreciated quiet walks in deserted alleys for their dates.

Swiftly after the reports, JYP Entertainment formally confirmed that the two individuals are indeed in a relationship, expressing mutual positive feelings and offering support to each other.

More details about Zion.T and TWICE’s Chaeyoung

Chaeyoung, also recognized as Son Chae Young, is a celebrated South Korean rapper and singer, born in 1999, renowned for her role as a member of the immensely popular girl group TWICE, managed by JYP Entertainment. She initially gained prominence through her participation in the reality TV competition Sixteen in 2015, where her remarkable talent secured her a position in TWICE, which debuted on October 20, 2015, with their first EP, The Story Begins.

In contrast, Zion.T, born in 1989, is a well-known figure in the hip-hop and R&B scene. Signed to THEBLACKLABEL, a subdivision of YG Entertainment led by Teddy Park and Kush, Zion.T has made significant contributions to the music industry with his studio album Red Light and multiple EPs. Renowned for his collaborations, he has collaborated with notable artists such as G-Dragon, Zico, and PSY. One of his notable collaborations includes the track Snow with veteran singer Lee Moon Se, which topped South Korea's music charts in December 2017. Lee Moon Se's admiration for Zion.T was evident through his thorough immersion in Zion.T's music, listening to it over 200 times to ensure an authentic rendition of their collaborative piece.

The revelation of their relationship has garnered significant attention from fans and the media, with many expressing support for the couple. As they navigate their blossoming romance amidst their thriving careers, fans eagerly anticipate further developments and wish them happiness in their relationship.

