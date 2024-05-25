TWICE’s Nayeon is all set to release her much-anticipated solo album titled NA to take over the summer with style. Moreover, she has dropped image teasers showcasing her casual side of herself, creating further anticipation among fans. Expectations from the record are at an all-time high a she is making her comeback after two whole years.

TWICE's Nayeon releases teasers for upcoming solo album NA

On May 25, 2024, TWICE’s Nayeon has released teasers for her upcoming solo album titled NA. In the images, Nayeon is seen wearing a white tank top along with low waist-blue denim jeans. With the simple outfit, the artist brought back the Y2K concept with a spin of modernity to it. Previously. The singer also released a snippet of the title track from the album, ABCD which has a fun and upbeat tone.

Moreover, the artist released the tracklist for her upcoming solo album, which will consist of a total of seven tracks, including the title track, ABCD. The B-side tracks include Butterflies, Heaven, Magic, HalliGalli, Something and Count It. She is also collaborating with several artists, including Sam Kim and Julie from Kiss of Life. Furthermore, Lee Chan Hyuk from AKMU has been credited as the producer of the track HalliGalli.

J.Y. Park has also contributed to the lyrics for the main song, ABCD. Composers Pdogg and GHSTLOOP are also involved in the track, among others. Moreover, singer-songwriter SOLE has solely written the track Count It from the album. The album is set to be released on June 14, 2024.

More about TWICE's Nayeon

Nayeon entered the K-pop scene through her debut as a member of TWICE in the year 2016 formed by JYP Entertainment. The members of the group include Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu. Moreover, they made their debut with the album The Story Begins. The artist is returning with a solo album two years after her first mini, IM NAYEON, released in June 2022, along with the title track Pop!

Furthermore, Nayeon is also set to perform at the Waterbomb festival in Seoul, South Korea, on July 7, 2024. It is expected that the singer will perform the songs from her upcoming new album as well. Are you excited for the artist’s new solo album?

