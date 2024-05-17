Producer Ritesh Sidhwani's mother hospitalized; Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar, Javed Akhtar, Malaika Arora and more pay visit

Producer Ritesh Sidhwani's mother was taken to a hospital in Mumbai as she is seriously ill, according to reports.

Several Bollywood celebrities immediately visited the hospital to check the condition of Ritesh's mother. However, no further reports of her health have surfaced yet.

Celebrities pay visit as producer Ritesh Sidhwani's mother admitted to hospital

Don producer Ritesh Sidhwani's mother is seriously ill and has been taken to the P.D. Hinduja Hospital & Medical Research Centre in Mumbai, according to reports.

Celebrities such as Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, Javed Akhtar, Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar, Zoya Akhtar, Sharman Joshi, Chunky Pandey, and others paid a visit to the hospital. Their pictures of visiting the hospital surfaced on social media.

Have a look:

Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s production company announces their new project

Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani have again joined hands for a project, and they are happy to produce under the banner of their production house. A few weeks ago, the official X (formerly Twitter) handle of Excel Entertainment announced they are coming up with Operation Trident. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Sharing multiple images from the launch event held at Nausena Bhavan in New Delhi, the handle wrote, “Excel Entertainment, in collaboration with Sunshine Digimedia, presents Operation Trident. The film is based on the #IndianNavy’s daring attack during the #1971IndoPakWar. The saga of the historic triumph will inspire generations to come.”

Advertisement

Their post further read, “The announcement of the project was held at Nausena Bhavan #NewDelhi, in presence of Adm R Hari Kumar #CNS, Ritesh Sidhwani (Producer, Excel Entertainment), Kassim Jagmagia and Vishal Ramchandani (Co-Producers, Excel Entertainment), Abhinav Shukla (Producer, Sunshine Digimedia) Priyanka Belorkar (Co-Producer, Sunshine Digimedia)”

On the other hand, Ritesh Sidhwani, along with Akhtar, has financially backed many movies like Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Fukrey, Dil Dhadakne Do, Raees, Fukrey 3, and the recent coming-of-age drama film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. It stars Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, and Adarsh Gourav in lead roles.

Ritesh's recently produced film Madgaon Express saw the directorial debut of Kunal Kemmu. The film featured a talented trio of Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, and Avinash Tiwary, renowned for their iconic roles in Mirzapur, Scam 1992, and Bambai Meri Jaan, respectively. The cast of Madgaon Express also features Nora Fatehi, along with seasoned performers Upendra Limaye and Chhaya Kadam.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Will Kunal Kemmu direct Hera Pheri 3? Actor-director says THIS with mentions of Andaz Apna Apna and Hera Pheri