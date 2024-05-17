Are Sidharth Malhotra and Kriti Sanon teaming up for a romantic film? DETAILS inside

Sidharth Malhotra was last seen in Yodha, and since then, fans have been waiting to know about his next film. It was being said that he'd be taking up a project titled Spyder, but now we hear that something else is cooking.

As per the buzz, Sidharth will be next seen in a romantic film with Kriti Sanon.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kriti Sanon to star in a love story?

Sidharth Malhotra is one of those Bollywood actors who has proved himself in both romantic and action films. On the other hand, Kriti Sanon has also proved her versatility by doing all kinds of roles. In fact, in early 2024, she gave a successful romantic comedy titled Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya alongside Shahid Kapoor.

The latest report by Bollywood Hungama suggests that Sidharth and Kriti are teaming up for a love story produced by Maddock Films. While nothing is official as of now, it'll be exciting to see both of them romancing each other on the big screen. Isn't it?

Reportedly, Sidharth has also signed a desi mass action entertainer produced by Murad Khetani.

Yodha's OTT release

The caption announcing the big news read, “When danger closes in, courage soars high. #YodhaOnPrime, watch now.”

Yodha is jointly directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha and is produced by Karan Johar.

Kriti Sanon's work front

After two back-to-back successful films like Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya alongside Shahid Kapoor and Crew with Tabu and Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon has another interesting movie lined up. After eight years, she will be seen alongside her Dilwale co-star Kajol in Do Patti.

Interestingly, Kriti is also turning into a producer for the film, which will be her first thriller. Directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi and written by Kanika Dhillon, Do Patti also stars Shaheer Sheikh and Tanvi Azmi. The film is slated to release on Netflix. Fans are also craving for her to return with Crew 2.

