Will There Be a Sakamoto Days Anime? Report Hints Netflix Plans; READ

Since 2020, regular chapters of Sakamoto Days have continued to entertain fans. However, it was long overdue that the manga got an anime adaptation. Well, it now seems that the wait for the anime version has come to an end. While the official announcement is yet to be made, here is all you need to know about the upcoming anime project at the helm on Netflix.

Sakamoto Days Anime: Is it happening?

It was this week that License Global and Netflix Vice President Josh Simon took to the official Twitter, now X, account of BaguetteZero to confirm that the project will be coming out on Netflix. Writing about the same, the president asserted that this venture was one step that highlights the strong partnership between Netflix and Shueisha.

Along with this, the makers also confirmed that the project will be hitting the screens in 2024 itself. As of the time of writing, the final release date is yet to be announced by the makers. We will be sure to update this section with that intel as it comes. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

What is Sakamoto Days about?

Sakamoto Days is an action comedy manga written by Yuto Suzuki. First launched in November 2020, the manga rose to fame because of its quirky humor and unique blend of action. With 16 volumes out so far, the manga continues to release new chapters in Shuiesha's Weekly Shonen Jump.

Advertisement

The manga tells the story of Taro Sakamoto, a hitman who has been the best in the business for a long time. Just as he thought that his career was on an undisputed path, the man found himself falling in love. And this was the point where he left the work of a hitman and settled as a husband, father, and family man.

But years later, the evils of his past return to haunt him and his family. And so, Taro must go back to his old ways to make things right once again. It will be interesting to see how this story pans out as anime on the screens. All updates will be added to this space as they come.

Please note that the release mentions provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of circumstances and creators.

Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more updates like this.

ALSO READ: Suicide Squad Isekai: First Harley Quinn Trailer Out; Deets Here