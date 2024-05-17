7 best Akshaye Khanna movies that are unmissable

Many of Akshaye Khanna’s movies throughout his career have highly entertained the audience. Son of veteran actor Vinod Khanna, Akshaye made his debut in the film industry with the movie Himalay Putra in 1997.

Since then, Akshaye has achieved many box office successes and has also garnered praise for his performances. Here is a look at some of the popular Akshaye Khanna movies, which also include his recent works.

7 Akshaye Khanna movies to binge-watch:



1. Drishyam 2 (2022)

Running Time: 2 hours 20 mins

IMDb Rating: 8.2/10

Movie Genre: Crime/Thriller

Movie Star Cast: Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Akshaye Khanna, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav, Rajat Kapoor, Kamlesh Sawant

Director: Abhishek Pathak

Writer: Abhishek Pathak, Aamil Keeyan Khan, Jeetu Joseph

Year of release: 2022

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Drishyam 2, the Ajay Devgn-Akshaye Khanna movie, showcases an intense face-off between their characters. It is a sequel to the 2015 film Drishyam and a remake of the Malayalam film of the same name. The story continues a few years after the first film.

Meera Deshmukh returns, this time with IG Tarun Ahlawat, to make the Salgaonkar family pay for her son's death.

2. Ittefaq (2017)

Running Time: 1 hour 44 mins

IMDb Rating: 7.2/10

Movie Genre: Mystery/Thriller

Movie Star Cast: Sidharth Malhotra, Sonakshi Sinha, Akshaye Khanna

Director: Abhay Chopra

Writer: Abhay Chopra, Shreyas Jain, Nikhil Mehrotra

Year of release: 2017

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

Next on the Akshaye Khanna movie list is Ittefaq. In the story, he plays Dev, who investigates a double murder case. Vikram, a renowned writer, and Maya, a homemaker, are the only two witnesses to the crime. However, both of them present different accounts of the night of the incident, making them prime suspects.

3. Mom (2017)

Running Time: 2 hours 18 mins

IMDb Rating: 7.2/10

Movie Genre: Crime/Thriller

Movie Star Cast: Sridevi, Akshaye Khanna, Sajal Ali, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Adnan Siddiqui

Director: Ravi Udyawar

Writer: Girish Kohli, Ravi Udyawar, Kona Venkat

Year of release: 2017

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

The movie Mom follows the attempts of Devki, a school teacher, to punish those responsible for a heinous crime against her stepdaughter. Akshaye Khanna portrays the role of the inspector who investigates the entire case.

4. Race (2008)

Running Time: 2 hours 29 mins

IMDb Rating: 6.7/10

Movie Genre: Action/Crime/Thriller

Movie Star Cast: Saif Ali Khan, Bipasha Basu, Akshaye Khanna, Katrina Kaif, Anil Kapoor, Sameera Reddy

Director: Abbas-Mustan

Writer: Shiraz Ahmed, Anurag Prapanna, Jitendra Parmar

Year of release: 2008

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: YouTube

In Race, one of the most famous Akshaye Khanna movies, the story revolves around two stepbrothers, Ranvir and Rajiv. One of them devises a sinister plan to eliminate the other in order to inherit the insurance money.

5. 36 China Town (2006)

Running Time: 2 hours 14 mins

IMDb Rating: 5.8/10

Movie Genre: Mystery/Thriller/Comedy

Movie Star Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshaye Khanna, Paresh Rawal, Payal Rohatgi, Johnny Lever, Tannaz Irani, Upen Patel

Director: Abbas-Mustan

Writer: Shyam Goel

Year of release: 2006

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video/ZEE5

In 36 China Town, one of the most entertaining Akshaye Khanna films, he portrays the inspector who investigates the murder of the wealthy Sonia Chang. However, every suspect present at her mansion on the night of their crime becomes a suspect due to having their own motive.

6. Hulchul (2004)

Running Time: 2 hours 28 mins

IMDb Rating: 7/10

Movie Genre: Comedy/Romance

Movie Star Cast: Akshaye Khanna, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Amrish Puri, Lakshmi, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Paresh Rawal, Arbaaz Khan, Arshad Warsi, Shakti Kapoor, Farah Naaz

Director: Priyadarshan

Writer: Neeraj Vora, Siddique-Lal, K.P. Saxena

Year of release: 2004

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video/Disney+ Hotstar

The rom-com Hulchul is an extremely popular Akshaye Khanna and Kareena Kapoor movie. The narrative revolves around Jai and Anjali, who belong to rival families. They pretend to be in love with each other as part of a revenge plan. However, they soon find themselves falling for each other truly and face the problem of bringing their families together.

7. Dil Chahta Hai (2001)

Running Time: 3 hours 3 mins

IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

Movie Genre: Comedy/Drama/Romance

Movie Star Cast: Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Akshaye Khanna, Preity Zinta, Sonali Kulkarni, Dimple Kapadia

Director: Farhan Akhtar

Writer: Farhan Akhtar

Year of release: 2001

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

Dil Chahta Hai, one of Akshaye Khanna’s hit movies, is about the friendship between Akash, Sameer, and Siddharth. After college, they get distant due to their different opinions about love and relationships.

Other works in Akshaye Khanna’s filmography that are worth mentioning include Border, Taal, Humraaz, Hungama, Section 375, and more. Official announcements about his upcoming projects are highly anticipated by his fans.

