Meet actor who once left industry to work at dhaba, did films with Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn and is popular for his acting prowess

Indian cinema, in its whirlwind, can be very overwhelming. The struggle an artist has to go through with each breath to stay relevant and validated is harsh and taxing. Today, we are talking about one such actor whose life was filled with struggles and stories that surely deserve a biography. Strangely, he once left Bollywood to work in a Rishikesh Dhaba. Can you guess who he is?

On our ‘Guess the Star’ list today is veteran star Sanjay Mishra - the man who is massively loved by millions for his acting prowess. Born on October 6, 1963, he is largely known for his versatile performances in Hindi cinema and television. His journey has been a rollercoaster of struggles and achievements.

Hailing from a lower-middle-class family in Bihar, Mishra moved to Mumbai in 1991, hoping to make it big in the film industry. However, he initially struggled to find significant roles and even worked odd jobs, surviving on vada pav. Between 1991 and 1999, the 60-year-old explored various aspects of filmmaking, from lighting to art direction, while pursuing his acting dreams.

Mishra’s breakthrough came with the film Ankhon Dekhi in 2015, where his naturalistic performance won critical acclaim. He portrayed relatable characters with depth, earning him the Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actor twice (also for Vadh in 2022). He graduated from the National School of Drama (NSD) and was deeply influenced by the late Irrfan Khan during his time there.

Mishra’s filmography includes diverse roles, from Golmaal Again to Masaan. For many who don’t know, the veteran star made his acting debut with a brief role in Shah Rukh Khan's 1995 film Oh Darling Yeh Hai India. He also worked with Ajay Devgn in several films, including All the Best: Fun Begins and Toonpur Ka Superrhero.

When the veteran star left acting to start working at a Dhaba in Rishikesh

It was right after his father’s death that Sanjay Mishra left all the glamor in a lookout for peace. In an old interview as per News18, he had said, “I had no complaints about the industry. I had complaints about my life. I had started losing my life. So, I went to Rishikesh and started making omelets at a dhaba near the bank of Ganga. The dhaba owner told me I would have to wash 50 cups a day and I would get Rs 150.”

Sometime later, it was filmmaker Rohit Shetty who brought him back to showbiz.

