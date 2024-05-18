Popular actress Shivangi Joshi has turned a year wiser as she celebrates her birthday today (May 18). This diva needs no introduction! From her impressive acting prowess to her stunning fashion choices, Shivangi has grabbed the limelight always owing to her charming persona. Over the years, the actress starred in numerous shows and won the hearts of viewers with her performance.

Shivangi Joshi has an ardent fan following who look forward to her birthday and shower their love on her on this special day. She has maintained an active social media presence and often shares glimpses of her personal and professional life. Shivangi has a massive 9.5 million followers on her Instagram handle.

Shivangi's every reel and stunning picture goes viral within the blink of an eye. All her posts receive immense love from her fans. On her special day, Pinkvilla brings you an interesting quiz based on the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress's personal and professional life.

Let's put your fandom to the test as we bring you some intriguing questions about Shivangi Joshi's life.

Here's Shivangi Joshi's Birthday Quiz:

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Pinkvilla Team wishes Shivangi Joshi a very Happy Birthday!