5 NFL Records That Sound FAKE but Are Actually TRUE

Some records take many years or eternity to be broken. Although the sport is still growing as compared to European football, it has already documented some stunning records which might take years to be broken…or maybe not…who knows? Let us look at the five of many NFL records, which would sound fake to you, but are actually real.

1- Buffalo Bills Losing four consecutive Super Bowls

The Buffalo Bills appeared in four consecutive Super Bowls, the most by any franchise in the league's history, which is something to brag about.

But there is something the Bills fans don't want to recall; losing four Super Bowls back to back. Surely sounds painful to remember.

2- The longest game in NFL history

Taking you back to 1971 on Christmas Day when the Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs (27-24) played each other for 82 minutes and 40 seconds with two sides going into double overtime in the 1971 AFC divisional round.

3- Longest losing streak

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers hold the record for the longest losing streak, not something to brag about, but they have still enlisted their name in the record books.

The franchise lost 26 straight regular games in 1976-77 since the AFL-NFL merger in 1970. The season fans would like to delete this record if they could, but since they don't have a memory-erasing neuralyzer, and this is not a Men in Black movie, they have to live with it.

It all started with their 0-20 loss to the Houston Oilers and then there was no going back until the franchise won 33-14 over the New England Orleans on December 11, 1977.

4- Most Playoff wins of all time

Tom Brady is the player who holds the record for most playoff wins in the league's history counting to 35. The seven-time Super Bowl champion has also started most playoff games (48).

Earlier, the most playoff wins record was held by NFL legend Joe Montana (16) before the former New England Patriots came and broke it with his exceptional skills and unwavering dedication with strong leadership qualities.

He went on to play in 10 Super Bowl games winning seven of them, which is the highest by any player, so far. Brady, who spent 20 years of his 23-year-long career with the Patriots, led his side to dominate the league

5- Longest NFL career of all time

Football is a game of risks and injuries where the players not only have to face fierce competition but also stay fittest. While the average NFL career lasts only a few years, this player was something else who has multiple records to his name.

He is none other than George Blanda! The quarterback who died in 2010 holds the record of having the longest NFL career of all time which he held from 1949 to 1975 continuing for 26 long years. He is one of the two players to play in four different decades, 1940s, 1950s, 1960s, and 1970s.

Meanwhile, he also held the record for most career extra points made (943) at the time of his retirement in 1975. He is also the oldest player to play in league history (48 years 109 days.

