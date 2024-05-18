Ali Zafar Birthday: When Hrithik Roshan praised his song Rockstar and called him 'Serious Talent'

Pakistani singer and actor, Ali Zafar has made a special place in the hearts of Indians as well with his work in Bollywood. The multi-talented personality worked in India for a short interval but left a huge impression.

As he celebrates his birthday today, let's have a look back at the time when even Hrithik Roshan praised his song.

Hrithik Roshan praised Ali Zafar's song Rockstar

Back in 2015, Ali Zafar's Coke Studio song Rockstar took the internet by storm. Not just in Pakistan, it received love from Indian music fans as well. Hrithik Roshan also loved the track. He had taken to X (formerly known as Twitter) and praised it along with the singer.

"Rockstar. Serious talent. Such freedom. Mazaa aa gaya!" he tweeted.

Earlier in 2014, Ali Zafar joined Hrithik Roshan for the celebrations of his film Bang Bang. Sharing a picture with Hrithik on X, he wrote, "Dil Vaala aadmi. Bang bang celebrations @iHrithik." (Big hearted guy. Bang Bang celebrations)

Ali Zafar's work front

As a singer, Ali Zafar is known for songs like Voh Dekhne Mein, Ajj Din Vehre Vich, Chal Buleya, Madhubala, Tu Hi Hai, Rockstar, and many more. He made his Bollywood debut as an actor in the 2010 film Tere Bin Laden which proved to be a critical and commercial success. In the following year, he featured in YRF's much-loved film Mere Brother Ki Dulhan alongside Katrina Kaif and Imran Khan. The film was a big commercial success and established him as the new heartthrob of Bollywood.

Later, he worked in several films like London, Paris, New York (2012), Chashme Baddoor (2013), Total Siyapaa (2014), Kill Dil (2014) , and Tere Bin Laden: Dead or Alive (2016). His last film in Bollywood was Dear Zindagi (2016) which also featured Alia Bhatt and Shah Rukh Khan.

Recently, one of his song popular songs Dil Jhoom was recreated in Crakk - Jeetegaa Toh Jiyegaa. Originally written and composed by Ali, the recreated version was sung by Vishal Mishra and Shreya Ghoshal. The musical recreation was done by Tanishk Bagchi and additional lyrics were written by Gurpreet Saini. Starring Vidyut Jammwal, Arjun Rampal, Nora Fatehi, and Amy Jackson in the lead, the film was released on February 23, 2024.

