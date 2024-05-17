Wonder which Taylor Swift song would suit Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranbir-Alia, Sidharth-Kiara and more? We've got you covered

From eight to eighty, everyone loves to vibe on Taylor Swift's songs. You will hardly get a person who hasn't listened to her songs once in life. Music lovers often find themselves lost in the delusional world aka popular social media word 'delulu' listening to Swift's songs as they are too relatable to miss.

But have you ever imagined which Taylor Swift songs Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, and many other Bollywood actors and actresses would match? Sounds interesting right? Let's dive deep into the 'delulu world.'

Popular Taylor Swift songs on Bollywood actors and actresses

1. Shah Rukh Khan - Lover

The King of Romance, Shah Rukh Khan never misses a chance to capture our hearts with his lovable side. His way of talking, describing any particular thing, his smile, and whenever we see him, our hearts go, 'Can I go where you go?/Can we always be this close forever and ever?/And ah, take me out, and take me home/You're my, my, my, my Lover' by Taylor Swift.

2. Salman Khan - Delicate

Our dearest Bhaijaan, Salman Khan is one such person with whom you can just funnily goof around and he will simply win your heart with his evergreen smile. His charming personality is so Taylor Swift's Delicate coded that we can dedicate the lines 'Third floor on the West Side, me and you/Handsome, you're a mansion with a view' without any hesitation.

3. Ranbir Kapoor - King Of My Heart

Don't you approve of Ranbir Kapoor as the King Of Your Heart? Well, we do! Ranbir whose behavior is smooth like butter and always gives you respect deserves the lines of Swift's 'And all at once, you are the one I have been waiting for/King of my heart, body and soul, ooh whoa/And all at once, you're all I want, I'll never let you go/King of my heart, body and soul, ooh whoa.' If you haven't listened to this masterpiece, head to any music platform.

4. Sidharth Malhotra - Wildest Dreams

We are not exaggerating but 'Delhi ka launda', Sidharth Malhotra is every Taylor Swift love song coded. We can't think of him enough even in our 'Wildest dDreams'. This is why we can't agree more than Taylor's lines, 'He's so tall and handsome as hell/He's so bad, but he does it so well.'

5. Aditya Roy Kapur - But Daddy I Love Him

Speaking about the delusional, Aditya Roy Kapur always lives in that world of ours. One of the most handsome actors, Aditya feeds up our 'delulu minds' with his shining personality. Taylor's new album The Tortured Poets Department consists of some gems and But Daddy I Love Him is one of them. The lines from the song, 'They slammed the door on my whole world/The one thing I wanted/Now I'm running with my dress unbuttoned/Screaming "But Daddy I love him!' can be dedicated to Kapur.

6. Hrithik Roshan - Gorgeous

Oh, the face card of Hrithik Roshan never goes wrong. His eyes, smile, hair, and everything is just so Gorgeous and our hearts want to sing, 'You're so gorgeous/I can't say anything to your face/'Cause look at your face/And I'm so furious/At you for making me feel this way/But what can I say?/You're gorgeous.'

7. Shahid Kapoor - Daylight

The romantic and soft boy Shahid Kapoor redefines the definition of love for us every time. Lines from Swift's 'I don't wanna look at anything else now that I saw you/(I can never look away)/I don't wanna think of anything else now that I thought of you..../I once believed love would be (Black and white)/But it's golden (Golden)' simply suit him.

8. Ranveer Singh - Superman

The charming, childishly mature, and playful Ranveer Singh never fails to capture our hearts with his unique personality. Doesn't the lines 'Tall, dark, and Superman/He puts papers in his briefcase and drives away/To save the world or go to work/It's the same thing to me' from Taylor's song perfectly match his traits?

9. Vicky Kaushal - Dancing With Our Hands Tied

Vicky Kaushal's soft personality makes us fall in love with him immediately. This is why, the lines, 'I loved you in secret,/First sight, year, we love without reason' match his traits.

10. Deepika Padukone - Shake It Off

It's a common thing for celebrities to face criticism but the way they ignore it teaches us a lot. Deepika Padukone whose fame is not only bound to the country but also globally, possesses a fine personality ignoring all the haters' odd sayings and we surely want to dedicate the lines, 'Cause the players gonna play, play, play, play, play/And the haters gonna hate, hate, hate, hate, hate/Baby, I'm just gonna shake, shake, shake, shake, shake/I shake it off, I shake it off' to the mom-to-be.

11. Alia Bhatt - Bejeweled

Alia Bhatt is one of the most loved actresses in India and also overseas. She made her Hollywood debut in 2023 and won the hearts of her international fans. She lights up the room wherever she steps in with her delightful personality. For this very reason, the lines, 'Best believe I'm still bejeweled/When I walk in the room/I can still make the whole place shimmer' match our cute Alia.

12. Priyanka Chopra - The Man

Global superstar Priyanka Chopra continues to make India proud with her international projects. Her boss-lady vibes never go off track. The Man by Taylor Swift perfectly suits our PeeCee as the song denotes that society remains silent when a man does a peculiar behavior but shuts up a woman for the very reason. The song reflects the idea that women need to 'rise' to a certain standard to be regarded as valuable as men. The actress who always talks about gender equality deserves the lines, 'I'd be a fearless leader/I'd be an alpha type.'

13. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan - Gorgeous

When we see Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, her looks melt our hearts. Apart from her personality, she wins our hearts with her acting skills and polite behavior. Swift's song Gorgeous is surely for her as the lines, 'You're so gorgeous/I can't say anything to your face' are so Aishwarya coded.

14. Shraddha Kapoor - So High School

The funniest, flexible, talented, and easy-going Shraddha Kapoor reminds us of Taylor's song So High School. The lines, 'I feel so high school every time I look at you/I wanna find you in a crowd just to hide from you' are exactly like Shraddha's inner child side.

15. Katrina Kaif - 22

Katrina Kaif's distinguished and lovable personality is like she is 22. Her carefree nature makes our hearts sing 'I don't know about you/But I'm feeling twenty-two/Everything will be alright if/You keep me next to you' to her.

16. Kiara Advani - Don't Blame Me

Kiara Advani is one of the inspirations for young lovers as her romantic story with Sidharth is truly one of a kind. In interviews, the actress never misses a chance to talk about her love story, hence the lines, 'Don't blame me, love made me crazy/If it doesn't, you ain't doin' it right' suit her.

17. Janhvi Kapoor - ME!

Janhvi Kapoor's personality screams the lines of Taylor's ME! song. Starting from 'I promise that you'll never find another like me' to 'Baby doll, when it comes to a lover/I promise that you'll never find another like,' Mrs. Mahi is truly exceptional.

Do let us know which songs you think better suit the above-mentioned actors and actresses in the comment section!

