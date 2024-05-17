What Is the Spirited Away Reference That Billie Eilish Uses in Hit Me Hard and Strong Track 'Chihiro'? Find Out

Billie Eilish released her third studio album, Hit Me Hard And Soft, this week. And right as the album came out, fans were ready to dissect all of the lyrics and find out which song was about whom. But the one title that has distinctly caught the attention of anime fans is 'Chihiro.' Being the popular protagonist of the classic movie Spirited Away, the track is gaining traction with many questions. Here is what the connection of the lyrics with the popular anime movie Spirited Away is.

ALSO READ: Why Did Goku Let Vegeta Live In The Saiyan Saga? Explained Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Connection Between Chihiro Lyrics and Spirited Away

It should be noted that the Chihiro track is named after the main character in Miyazaki’s film, which follows the journey of a 10-year-old girl named Chihiro. And in the movie, the story follows this little girl who is in search of her parents, in a magical world.

But the plot that sounds simple has metaphorical undertones, and many subtexts to it. Here, Chihiro navigates a world of spirits and gods after her parents are transformed into pigs by the witch Yubaba. As she journeys across this evil world, we see the childish and meek girl turn into a brave and resourceful young girl.

While the direct connection of this plot to Billie Eilish is not very clear, it can certainly be said that Billie is relating herself to the journey of this girl.

Advertisement

Billie Eilish on Spirited Away

Billie Eilish has long expressed admiration for Spirited Away. In a 2019 interview with Vice Australia, Eilish revealed that the film inspired the art direction of her debut album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?. She described the film as both "weirdly unrealistic but realistic," and mentioned how her brother Finneas was so impacted by the scene where Chihiro's parents turn into pigs that it led to years of therapy.

It will be interesting to see what Billie Eilish says about this track on her album. All the latest updates will be added to this section as they come. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more intel like this.

ALSO READ: I Parry Everything Anime Confirms July '24 Release Date; Plot & More to Know