All Major Release Announcements Made This Week ft. Dune Prequel, Wicked Trailer, John Wick Spin-Off & More

The second week of May 2024 saw several major announcements of much-awaited projects, big-budget sequels and prequels, and their release dates. Along with these, there’s a new slate of Marvel shows coming up this year on Disney+ Hotstar as well.

From the John Wick spin-off to the much-awaited second season of House of the Dragon, we have got you all the major announcements from this week.

The Scurry’s new cast addition

After starring as the lead in Amazon Prime Video’s Fallout, Ella Purnell has been cast in the new horror-comedy flick The Scurry. She is said to be one of the main characters in the film. Purnell will be seen as a park worker who utilizes her survival skills to fight the ferocious squirrels.

Directed by Craig Roberts, the film is about killer squirrels. Filming for The Scurry has already begun in the UK. The film also features Rhys Ifans, Antonia Thomas, and Paapa Essiedu.

Wicked trailer unveiled

The trailer for the Broadway adaptation Wicked was dropped on May 15. The trailer features Glinda (Ariana Grande) and Elphaba aka the Wicked Witch (Cynthua Erivo) meeting at Shiz University and forging a friendship. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Based on Gregory Maguire’s 1995 novel of the same name, the upcoming cinematic adaptation of the Broadway musical is directed by Jon M. Chu and written by Holzman. The story follows Elphaba, who transforms into the Wicked Witch, as she forges an unlikely friendship and later competition with Galinda Upland, who would later become Glinda the Good. The film is set in the Land of Oz before and after Dorothy Gale's arrival from Kansas.

Advertisement

Mortal Kombat 2’s release date is announced

Yet another announcement from Warner Bros. is the sequel of the 2021 martial arts fantasy film Mortal Kombat. It was first announced in January 2022 and is set to hit the theaters on October 24, 2025.

Directed by Simon McQuoid, the upcoming film is written by Jeremy Slater (Moon Knight). It stars Karl Urban, Adeline Rudolph, Lewis Tan, Jessica McNamee, Josh Lawson, Tadanobu Asano, Mehcad Brooks, Ludi Lin, Damon Herriman, Tati Gabrielle Martyn Ford, Max Huang, and Ana Thu Nguyen.

John Wick spin-off announced

A brand new untitled spin-off film has been announced by Lionsgate Films with Donnie Yen reprising his role as Caine, the skillful bling assassin, from John Wick: Chapter 4. With Caine no longer bound by his duties to the High Table, the events of Chapter 4 will be the starting point for Yen's plot arc in the upcoming movie. It will begin filming in Hong Kong next year.

The upcoming film is a part of Chad Stahelski’s recently announced deal with Lionsgate to expand the John Wick universe. Written by Robert Askins, the film will be produced by Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee (John Wick: Chapters 1 through 4).

Spider-Man Noir series upcoming on Amazon Prime Video

After the animated Marvel Comics film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Nicolas Cage is once again set to play Spider-Man Noir in a live-action series this time in a deal with MGM+ and Amazon Prime Video.

ALSO READ: ‘I Can't Wait For Everyone To See It': Ariana Grande Recounts Her First Day Of Shooting Wicked

“Expanding the Marvel universe with ‘Noir’ is a uniquely special opportunity and we are honored to bring this series to our global Prime Video customers. The extremely talented Nicolas Cage is an ideal choice for our new superhero and the accomplished producing team with Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, Amy Pascal, and the incredible team at Sony is dedicated to expanding this franchise in the most authentic way,” said Vernon Sanders, head of television for Amazon MGM Studios.

Tomb Raider series to be picked by Amazon Prime Video

After over a year of reports of Emmy winner Phoebe Waller-Bridge writing the adaptation of the popular video game series Tomb Raider, Amazon Prime Video has picked it up for a live-action series. The cast of the film is yet to be chosen and a global search will begin soon for the lead Lara Croft’s character.

Advertisement

“If I could tell my teenage self this was happening I think she’d explode. Tomb Raider has been a huge part of my life and I feel incredibly privileged to be bringing it to television with such passionate collaborators. Lara Croft means a lot to me, as she does to many, and I can’t wait to go on this adventure. Bats ‘n all,” said Waller-Bridge.

Agatha All Along’s release date announced

During Disney’s Upfront presentation, Marvel announced the streaming date of the upcoming WandaVision spin-off series Agatha All Along. It is set to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on September 18 this year.

Kathryn Hahn is reprising her role as Agatha Harkness for the upcoming miniseries created by Jac Schaeffer. The series stars Aubrey Plaza, Joe Locke, Patti LuPone, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Debra Jo Rupp, and Miles Gutierrez-Riley.

House of the Dragon season 2 trailer dropped

The trailer of the much-awaited second season of the House of the Dragon was unveiled by HBO earlier this week on May 14. The fantasy drama series, spin-off and prequel of the iconic series Game of Thrones, is set to premiere on June 19.

A montage of spectacular scenes opens the two-and-a-half-minute trailer with the backdrop of the picturesque landscapes of Westeros, along with the magnificent dragons circling the firmament. Fans saw brief appearances of their favorite characters, including Emma D'Arcy's and Matt Smith's Targaryen duo, Rhaenyra, and Daemon.

ALSO READ: John Wick Spinoff Movie With Donnie Yen As Caine Reported To Be In Production; Details Inside

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow’s release date is here

Warner Bros. has announced the release of the much-awaited DC film Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow starring Milly Alcock (House of Dragon) as the titular character, Girl of Steel. The film is scheduled to hit the theaters on June 26, 2026.

Based on Tom King and Bilquis Evely’s 2022 comic book series of the same name, the story transports Supergirl from Earth to space, where she journeys with her dog, Krypto the Superdog, to escape a life in which she is constantly in her cousin Superman's shadow. She meets Ruthye, an extraterrestrial girl determined to avenge her father's death, and asks for Supergirl's help.

Advertisement

Dune prequel announced with a first-look teaser

During the Warner Bros. Discovery upfront presentation on Wednesday (May 15), HBO Max shared a first-look teaser of Dune’s prequel titled Dune: Prophecy which is set to premiere this fall and was announced five years ago. The first season comprises six episodes.

Created by author Frank Herbert, the series is set 10,000 years prior to Paul Atreides’s ascension. It is inspired by the novel Sisterhood Of Dune written by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson.

Ironheart series new release date announced

In the same event, the new release date for the much-awaited Marvel series Ironheart was announced. Based on the Marvel character of the same name, the upcoming miniseries Ironheart is set to premiere on Disney+ Hostar in 2025.

Dominique Thorne will be returning to her role as Riri Williams aka Ironheart from the 2022 film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.