VidaaMuyarchi: Ajith Kumar looks dapper in Azerbaijan as first schedule of film is wrapped up

Ajith Kumar is unarguably one of the most popular and versatile actors in Tamil cinema. The actor is currently in Azerbaijan filming for his upcoming movie, VidaaMuyarchi, which is helmed by Magizh Thirumeni.

Recently, actor Arav, who plays a prominent role in the film, took to his Instagram to reveal that the Mankatha actor, along with the entire team of VidaaMuyarchi had a formal dinner in Baku.

In the latest update, Suresh Chandra, Ajith Kumar’s manager, has taken to social media to share pictures of the actor from the country. He also revealed that the first schedule of VidaaMuyarchi had been wrapped up and that the team would be heading to a new location in a few days.

More about VidaaMuyarchi

VidaaMuyarchi is one of the most highly anticipated films of the year. The movie is directed by Magizh Thirumeni, who has a proven track record of directing successful commercial films. Additionally, the film is said to be in the action genre, which is a genre where Ajith Kumar is known to excel.

Apart from the Mankatha actor, the film also features Trisha Krishnan, Regina Cassandra, Arav, Arjun Sarja, and many more in prominent roles. As per speculations, Sanjay Dutt will also be playing a crucial role in the film. However, official confirmation regarding this is awaited.

VidaaMuyarchi has been bankrolled by K Subaskaran under the banner of Lyca Productions, while Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music for the film. Nirav Shah cranks the camera for the film, while NB Srikanth takes care of the film’s editing.

Ajith Kumar on the work front

After VidaaMuyarchi, Ajith Kumar is all set to join hands with Mark Antony director Adhik Ravichandran, for a project tentatively titled AK63. Although not a lot of information is available regarding the film, it is speculated that Tabu and SJ Suryah have been roped in to play prominent roles in the movie. Further, Pinkvilla had exclusively learned that the music for the film would be composed by Devi Sri Prasad.

Additionally, there are reports that the Thunivu actor will also be collaborating with Prashanth Neel for a film. It is understood that although the duo had plans for a collaboration in 2018, it did not materialize due to the filmmaker’s professional commitments.

