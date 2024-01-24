Ajith Kumar sports classy all-black look for 'formal dinner' with VidaaMuyarchi team; see PICS

Undeniably, Ajith Kumar is one of the most popular and versatile actors in Tamil cinema. The actor is currently in Azerbaijan, shooting for his upcoming film VidaaMuyarchi, helmed by Magizh Thirumeni.

Recently, VidaaMuyarchi co-star Arav, who is also an ardent fan of Ajith Kumar took to social media to share pictures with the actor while on a break from shoot. In the latest update, Arav has yet again taken to his Instagram to share pictures of the Mankatha actor along with the team of VidaaMuyarchi having a formal dinner in Baku. Ajith exuded class as he was seen donning a classy all black suit topped off with red tinted shades.

More about VidaaMuyarchi

VidaaMuyarchi is one of the most anticipated Tamil films of the year. The film is helmed by Magizh Thirumeni who has proved his expertise in directing commercial films time and again. Further, the film is touted to fall in the action genre, something that Ajith Kumar excels at.

The film also features an ensemble cast including Trisha Krishnan as the female lead, Regina Cassandra, Arjun Sarja, and more, apart from the Thunivu actor and Arav. As per speculations, Sanjay Dutt will be joining the cast of VidaaMuyarchi as well. However, official confirmation regarding this is awaited.

VidaaMuyarchi has been bankrolled by K Subaskaran under the banner of Lyca Productions. The music for the film will be composed by Anirudh Ravichander, while Nirav Shah cranks the camera for the film. NB Srikanth is set to contribute as an editor as well.

Ajith Kumar on the workfront

After finishing the shoot of VidaaMuyarchi, Ajith Kumar is all set to join hands with Mark Antony helmer Adhik Ravichandran for a film tentatively titled AK63. Although not a lot of information regarding the film is available at present, Pinkvilla had exclusively learned that National Award winner Devi Sri Prasad has been roped in to compose the music for the film.

Further, there are reports that the actor is in talks with KGF director Prashanth Neel for an upcoming film. It is understood that the two were supposed to collaborate in 2018 after KGF Chapter 1 was released. However, that did not materialize due to other commitments that the director had.

