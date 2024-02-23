Kim Woo Bin and Bae Suzy, famous K-drama stars, have been seen together multiple times by fans in the past couple of days. They are constantly seen filming at different sites and locations for their upcoming K-drama series. The series that they are currently filming is Wishes Granted by Genie, which is an anticipated romantic comedy set to release by the end of this year.

Kim Woo Bin and Bae Suzy seen filming for Wishes Granted by Genie

In the last couple of days, there have been multiple eyewitnesses who have encountered the actors working on their latest project. Moreover, fans have also posted the sightings on social media, confirming the rumors. They were spotted filming scenes from the series in Dubai, according to the various online posts made by fans.

Kim Woo Bin is seen in a new look where he has long hair, and in another instance, he is seen wearing a black floral shirt with white pants. On the other hand, Bae Suzy is seen wearing elegant dresses and exuding charm. Through social media posts, fans show their excitement by discussion as they try to figure out the nature of the actors’ roles. Moreover, the online community has also been enthralled to find out who will be joining the star-studded cast list.

Wishes Granted by Genie plot and more information

The upcoming new K-drama is directed by Lee Byung Hun, and the screenplay is written by Kim Eun Sook, who has previously also worked on The Glory, A Gentleman's Dignity, Secret Garden, Descendants of the Sun, The Heirs, and Guardian: The Lonely and Great God. Also known as Everything Will Come True. The show is scheduled for a total of 12 episodes and is expected to have a weekend release.

The plot of the series follows a Genie, played by Kim Woo Bin, who has been stuck inside a lamp for a long time. However, he is not an everyday supernatural being, and this comes with a baggage of emotions. As he is left for punishment, the Genie has a lot of emotional outbursts, ranging from sudden anger to sadness. Meanwhile, Ga Young is a person who lacks emotions.

One day, Ga Young comes across a lamp, which leads her to free the genie. The act has granted her 3 wishes, but it has a twist. The wishes may result in either a reward or a punishment. They both go on a journey where Ga Young helps the genie free himself from his punishment and rediscover himself along the way. Bae Suzy and Kim Woo Bin have reunited with each other after 8 years since Uncontrollably Fond in 2016 to work with each other again.