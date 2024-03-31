'We are reflecting': Han So Hee's agency issues statement confirming the actress' break up with Ryu Jun Yeol

Han So Hee's label, 9ATO Entertainment, has issued an official statement regarding her breakup with actor Ryu Joon Yeol. The couple parted ways just after 2 weeks of confirming their relationship, prioritizing their careers as actors.

Han So Hee's agency's statement on her split with Ryu Jun Yeol

Han So Hee's agency, 9ATO Entertainment, has officially confirmed the breakup between the actress and Ryu Joon Yeol. The statement cited the couple's realization that their careers as actors take precedence and their decision to focus on their professional responsibilities.

Acknowledging the public scrutiny surrounding their relationship, the agency expressed regret over any distress caused and apologized for any inappropriate communication on Han So Hee's part. Additionally, the agency admitted its failure to adequately support the actress and pledged to rectify the situation moving forward.

Despite the breakup, they asked for understanding and support from the public and assured that Han So Hee would return in good health. The confirmation comes just two weeks after the couple announced their relationship, which had sparked controversy. This official statement provides clarity amidst speculation surrounding the high-profile split, emphasizing the importance of prioritizing professional commitments in the entertainment industry.

More details about Han So Hee and Ryu Jun Yeol's relationship

The controversy surrounding Han So Hee, Ryu Jun Yeol, and Hyeri reached a peak on March 15, 2024, when Han So Hee and Ryu Jun Yeol were spotted together in Hawaii. Hyeri, Ryu Jun Yeol's ex-girlfriend, posted a cryptic Instagram story with the word "funny," sparking speculation about their relationship. This led to criticism of alleged overlapping relationships, or "transit love," which both parties denied.

Han So Hee later addressed the situation in a lengthy social media post, clarifying that she had only met Ryu Jun Yeol at his photo exhibition in November 2023 and denied any prior connection. She also denied the involvement of "transit love," stating that Ryu Jun Yeol and Hyeri had parted ways a year ago with mutual well-wishes. Han So Hee expressed confusion over Hyeri's reaction and apologized for any misunderstanding caused by her post, which she deleted shortly after posting.

