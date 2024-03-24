Han So Hee's claim of French art university acceptance becomes topic of debate among K-netizens

K-netizens raise doubts about Han So Hee's claim of being accepted into a French art university, stirring controversy amidst the dating scandal. Allegations challenge her narrative, prompting discussions on online platforms. Netizens express varied opinions, some questioning the need for such investigations while others emphasizing transparency in celebrity claims.

K-netizens doubt Han So Hee's claim of admission to French arts university

Korean actress Han So Hee faces scrutiny from netizens regarding her claim of acceptance into a French art university. The controversy arose during a recent appearance on Na PD's YouTube channel alongside Park Seo Joon for promoting their drama Gyeongseong Creature.

She discussed her past and aspirations in the video before entering the entertainment industry. Han So Hee stated that she got accepted into an arts university in France; however, the visa requirement (holding 60 million KRW in her bank account) didn't allow her to pursue further.

However, doubts emerged when a YouTuber questioned the validity of her statements, citing differences in the visa application process for studying in France. According to the YouTuber, Han So Hee's explanation contradicted the actual requirements for obtaining a student visa. He announced plans to report the discrepancy to an investigative program for further examination.

The suspicion quickly spread online, with Korean netizens expressing their opinions on the matter. Some defended Han So Hee, decrying the harassment and emphasizing the lack of evidence proving her deceit. Others questioned the legitimacy of her claims, citing inconsistencies and suggesting jealousy as a motive for criticism.

Advertisement

While Han So Hee's supporters argue against the need for celebrities to prove their educational backgrounds, skepticism persists due to the disparity between her account and official visa requirements. Han So Hee's response to these allegations remains to be seen as netizens await further developments in the ongoing investigation.

Han So Hee recently confirmed her romantic relationship with Ryu Jun Yeol

Han So Hee confirmed her romantic involvement with actor Ryu Jun Yeol, addressing rumors in a blog post on March 16, 2024. Apologizing for any distress caused, she expressed regret over inadvertently fueling speculation. Ryu Jun Yeol's management also released a statement affirming their client's relationship and warned against invasion of privacy. Speculation arose from the duo's joint appearance in Hawaii and cryptic social media posts from Hyeri, Ryu Jun Yeol's former girlfriend.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Han So Hee's alleged couple ring fuels dating controversy with Ryu Jun Yeol; acquaintance clarifies