‘We can’t spoil too much’: NewJeans teases new music and first world tour at Billboard Women in Music event

NewJeans, the K-pop girl group, hinted at the possibility of embarking on a tour and releasing new music in the near future. Their announcement came following their attendance at the 2024 Billboard Women in Music event in Los Angeles, where they clinched the prestigious Group of the Year award. Interestingly, this award had not been presented since 2015, when Fifth Harmony emerged as the winner.

NewJeans spoils new music and tour

At the 2024 Billboard Women in Music Awards, the group was interviewed before the event on the red carpet, where they fielded questions about their potential touring plans. Member Danielle responded, stating, "Well, we don't want to spoil too much. Let's just say we're putting in a lot of preparation and hard work." The singer further expressed the group's excitement about sharing new music with their fans, eagerly anticipating the upcoming releases. However, the timeline for NewJeans' new music release or their inaugural tour remains uncertain.

Recently in an interview, Danielle from NewJeans also gushed about her admiration for pop icon Kylie Minogue. "I'm still in awe that Kylie Minogue was just here moments ago. It's surreal," she exclaimed. "We're incredibly grateful for this experience."

More about NewJeans releases and activities

NewJeans' latest release, Gods, served as the anthem for the 2023 League of Legends World Championship. Before that, they introduced their second mini-album, Get Up, featuring popular tracks like ETA and Super Shy. The group also made history by performing at Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve, hosted by Ryan Seacrest, making them the first K-pop group to grace the event. Their achievements continued at the Mnet Asia Music Awards, where they clinched two prestigious awards: Artist of the Year and Song of the Year, marking them as the first girl group in 12 years to win Artist of the Year.

NewJeans made their debut US award show performance on November 19 at the 2023 Billboard Music Awards. They were nominated for multiple categories, including Top Global K-Pop Artist, Top K-Pop Album, and Top Global K-Pop Song, ultimately winning the award for Top Global K-Pop Artist.

