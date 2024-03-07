NewJeans grabs Group of the Year trophy; performs Super Shy and ETA at 2024 Billboard Women In Music Awards

NewJeans made history at the 2024 Billboard Women in Music Awards, securing the coveted Group of the Year title. The K-pop sensation captivated with a heartfelt speech and mesmerizing performances of their chart-topping hits Super Shy and ETA.

NewJeans takes center stage at 2024 Billboard Women In Music Awards

In a groundbreaking moment at the 2024 Billboard Women In Music Awards, K-pop sensation NewJeans etched their name in history by securing the Group of the Year accolade.

Not only did they become the first K-pop group to achieve this honor, but they also marked the first group in over nine years to claim the coveted title. The awards, held on March 7 in Los Angeles, celebrated impactful figures in the music industry, from Ice Spice to Charli XCX.

NewJeans, known for global hits like Super Shy, Ditto, and Hype Boy, further solidified their dominance by clinching the Group of the Year Award. This achievement, last accomplished by Fifth Harmony in 2015, reaffirms NewJeans' trailblazing status.

Following their triumph, NewJeans graced the awards stage with a poignant acceptance speech, expressing gratitude for the historic win. The crowning moment was amplified as the group delivered a show-stopping performance, captivating the audience with renditions of their chart-toppers Super Shy and ETA. NewJeans' stellar presence and musical prowess continue to resonate, leaving an indelible mark on the global music scene.

More details about NewJeans’ latest activities

South Korean girl group NewJeans, formed by ADOR, has been making waves since their debut on July 22, 2022, with the hit single Attention. Comprising members Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein, they've cultivated a girl-next-door image while blending 1990s and 2000s-inspired pop and R&B with dance and club influences.

Their second EP, Get Up, released on July 21, 2023, not only marked their Billboard 200 debut but also secured the top spot, a historic achievement as the second K-pop girl group to achieve this feat after BLACKPINK. NewJeans also provided the anthem for the 2023 League of Legends World Championship with the release of GODS.

Recently honored at the Billboard Women in Music 2024 event in Los Angeles, NewJeans took home the coveted Group of the Year award, reigniting attention on their impactful presence. During a red carpet interview, member Danielle hinted at upcoming touring plans and teased new music, leaving fans eagerly anticipating the next chapter in NewJeans' promising journey.

