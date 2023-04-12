Wedding Impossible: Actress Jung Chae Yull’s last project; Here's what we know

Actress Jung Chae Yull who tragically passed on April 11 was supposed to be a part of the webtoon-based drama ‘Wedding Impossible’. Here’s all that is known about the drama as well as her participation so far.

What is Wedding Impossible about?

‘Wedding Impossible,’ based on a popular webtoon of the same name, is a romance drama about conflicting desires and an opposed marriage. Despite the fact that chaebol heir Goo Chan Yeol is gay, he proposes a fake marriage to an unknown actress Oh Da Jung. They run into trouble when Goo Chan Yeol's ambitious younger brother Goo Jung Yeol steps forward to call a halt to the relationship, unable to watch their phoney marriage come to fruition. While Goo Chan Yeol is a fourth-generation chaebol who has lived his entire life on the path of sincerity. Goo Jung Yeol has successfully become a ‘clean’ fourth-generation chaebol for earning the sincere trust of his colleagues without cutting corners by concealing his identity and being hired as an ordinary employee solely on merit. Despite this, he conceals a side of himself that is diametrically opposed to the mask he wears on a daily basis. On the other hand, Oh Da Jung is an unknown actress who agrees to a phoney marriage with Goo Chan Yeol. Everything changes when she meets and clashes with his younger brother, Goo Jung Yeol, who is overly protective of his older brother, Goo Chan Yeol.

Who stars in Wedding Impossible?

The show stars popular Korean actors Jeon Jong Seo, Moon Sang Min, Kim Do Wan, and Bae Yoon Kyung in lead roles. Moon Sang Min plays the role of a chaebol heir while Jeon Jong Seo plays the role of the unknown actress. As they work together, they face many ups and downs and begin to question whether their wedding plans are truly impossible.

Late actress Jung Chae Yull was also a part of the cast of ‘Wedding Impossible’. However, her sudden death has shocked the industry. The drama was said to be halfway through production at the time of her death. According to reports, filming was halted following Jung Chae Yull's death while the producers assessed the situation.

"Please accept our heartfelt condolences. The production team's future filming schedule is being discussed internally," a representative from the team reportedly said.

When will Wedding Impossible premiere?

The exact premiere date of ‘Wedding Impossible’ has not yet been announced. However, it is expected to air sometime in 2023.

