Throwback Video: When Ram Charan introduced Upasana Konidela for first time amid sea of fans at an event

Ram Charan is currently preparing for his return to the big screen with Game Changer. But apart from that, he has always ensured to spend some quality time with his wife Upasana Konidela, and daughter Klin Kaara Konidela. Furthermore, the actor also frequently shares the moments he spends with his family members on social media.

Meanwhile, we have recently come across an old video where the RRR star introduced his better half to the crowd at an event. This was also for the first time that Upasana made a public appearance or was a part of any movie event of Ram Charan’s.

Ram Charan feels lucky to have Upasana Konidela in his life

The viral video was posted on an Instagram fan page of the Dhruva star. It featured Ram Charan addressing his engagement to Upasana Konidela and he credited his wife for the success of Racha, which was released in 2012. He also said that Upasana turned out to be good luck for him.

The duo’s daughter Klin Kaara was born last year. Prajwala Foundation later gifted a handcrafted cradle to the pair and Upasana shared a video of the same on social media. She wrote below the post: “It represents a journey of transformation and self-respect that I want my child to be exposed to from birth.” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

In a conversation with TOI this month, Upasana said how Ram Charan helped her a lot when she was battling postpartum depression. She added that the Magadheera star began residing at her parents’ house and continued: “I understand it’s not the same for all mothers, so it’s vital for them to prioritize their well-being and seek professional assistance when needed.”

Ram Charan has three upcoming movies

As mentioned, the 39-year-old will portray the lead in S. Shankar’s Game Changer. The political action thriller is currently in the production phase and the makers have not confirmed a release date. Ram Charan will share the screen with Kiara Advani and S.J. Suryah will also play an important role.

The Yevadu star is collaborating with director Buchi Babu Sana for a project, tentatively titled RC16. Janhvi Kapoor has been cast as the female lead and Venkata Satish Kilaru will produce the film. The makers have not revealed anything about a release date.

Ram Charan has also joined Sukumar for another film after the 2018 period action drama, Rangasthalam. Production process will reportedly start towards the end of this year and makers are aiming for a release in 2025.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Upasana covers daughter Klin Kaara’s face with a stole as she gets papped at airport with Ram Charan