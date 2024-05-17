Panchayat actor REVEALS he was replaced by Pankaj Tripathi in Gangs of Wasseypur; here's what happened

Pankaj Tripathi is considered one of the finest actors in Bollywood. But it's his journey to success that inspires thousands of people to move out of their comfort zone and chase their dreams.

However, Panchayat actor Pankaj Jha has indirectly accused Tripathi of glamourizing his struggle. Not just that, he also shared that he was chosen to play Sultan Qureshi in Gangs of Wasseypur, but casting director Mukesh Chhabra replaced him with Pankaj Tripathi.

Pankaj Jha on being replaced by Pankaj Tripathi in Gangs of Wasseypur

Pankaj Jha, who plays the role of MLA Chandra Kishore Singh in Panchayat, recently opened up about being replaced by Pankaj Tripathi in Anurag Kashyap's Gangs of Wasseypur. During an interview with Lallantop, Jha pointed toward the powerful people with big egos in the industry and said that people have complexes and huge egos.

"They get upset if you don’t greet them or if you voice your opinions. They get so upset that they refuse to work with you again, and they tell their friends not to work with you either. It’s happened to me,” he said.

When asked to give an example, he shared that he was going to be a part of Gangs of Wasseypur and got a call from Mukesh Chhabra. But he was in Patna at that time and returned after a couple of days. "By then, he’d got someone else to do the character I was supposed to play," he said. While he didn't take the name of Pankaj Tripathi, he mentioned that it was the role of Sultan that was played by him. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Pankaj Jha recalled asking Mukesh Chhabra the reason behind his replacement 'didn’t get a call from that production house'.

On glamorization of struggle

Pankaj Jha opened up about the glamorization of struggle and said that he doesn't like the word 'struggle.' He said, ' If you have chosen to follow your passion, you should enjoy it.' Further explaining his point, he said that in the industry, people like to glamorize their struggles.

"Some people say they sold potatoes; others say they lived in a tiny house; some say they stole another actor’s slippers. I feel every situation is a learning experience,” said Jha. He didn't take the name of Tripathi, but the stealing of slippers reference could be about the Mirzapur actor who once stole Manoj Bajpayee's slippers while working at a hotel where Bajpayee visited as a guest.

About Gangs of Wasseypur

Anurag Kashyap's directorial Gangs of Wasseypur is one of the most loved Bollywood crime action film series, which was released in two parts. The series had several talented actors playing pivotal roles like Manoj Bajpayee, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Huma Qureshi, Richa Chadha, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Pankaj Tripathi, Jaideep Ahlawat, Piyush Mishra, Rajkummar Rao and more.

ALSO READ: Pankaj Tripathi returns as Madhav Mishra in Criminal Justice season 4; WATCH quirky announcement video