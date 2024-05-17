What Is Bleak Week? All We Know About The Festival Celebrating Cinema Of Despair

If you are an admirer of movies that gives you a notion of despair, while also talking about the darkest sides of humanity, you should definitely learn what Bleak Week is.

While the film festivals usually promote and recognize the portrayal of classic drama, the aforementioned festival focuses on movies that portray existential fear, nihilism, and much more.

What is Bleak Week?

Bleak Week is a film festival that has been brought forth by the American Cinematheque. Celebrating its third annual event, Bleak Week: Cinema of Despair will feature some of the greatest yet somewhat neglected works in the movie industry.

This year's festival, taking place from June 1 to June 7, will showcase approximately 43 films to an audience of 8 to 10,000 people. These exquisite works of art represent 18 different countries and will be screened at various theaters, such as the newly renovated Egyptian in Hollywood, the Aero in Santa Monica, and the Los Feliz 3 in Los Angeles.

The Bleak Week festival not only features dark movies, but also includes Q&A sessions. According to the Cinematheque, the festival pays tribute to the significance of dark films that have long been overlooked.

What movies will be shown at the festival?

The Bleak Week film festival is organized by the American Cinematheque, a dedicated nonprofit group that seeks to unite film enthusiasts and enhance the appreciation of cinema. With a focus on dark movies, the festival will showcase a variety of fantastic films such as Natural Enemies, Menace II Society, Manchester by the Sea, and many others.

Talking about the dark side of cinema, Bleak Week creative director Grant Moninger has stated, “The films are dark but they’re art, and not linked to the horror genre.”

Other titles also include the 1995 David Fincher movie titled Seven, Panic in Needle Park as well as Scarecrow and I’m Thinking of Ending Things.

As stated on the website Bleak Week: Cinema of Despair will feature a “harrowing, yet powerful lineup of films defined by stark imagery, unimaginable tragedies, existential fear, nihilism and shocking acts of brutality.”

Besides featuring these great movies, the Q&A sessions will be held by acclaimed stars that include Al Pacino, Jerry Schatzberg, and Lynne Ramsey, along with Kenneth Lonergan and Elliott Gould.

